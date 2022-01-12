Kate Winslet, a bulging belly and the dignity of showing it off without retouching

Today Kate Winslet is 45 years old (in October she will be 46) and overwhelmingly confident. A self-esteem that has been built through a lot of effort and psychological work, because since she was little she has suffered harassment from people who allow themselves the luxury of criticizing others for their physical appearance. “Now it has changed drastically, but when I think about when I was 18, 19, 20, 21 … your body changes so much then, you have not even settled on the woman you are going to be. It’s an emotional and vulnerable time “the actress confessed on the WTF podcast earlier this year. His voice betrayed sadness and resignation, nothing new in his style because after escaping after the success of Titanic, not only assumed that the industry was obsessed with perfect bodies, but decided to take the initiative to stand up to such an imposition and make fun of even those who fall for it. dynamics of static self-demand that cancels them.

Perhaps part of that change and growth in favor of the strong self-esteem that Kate Winslet has today is due to the harassment she received after interpreting Rose DeWitt Bukater (Titanic). He went through a public derision “diabolical, shameful, harmful”, in his own words. “I remember feeling tremendously harassed by the press, harassed in a horrendous way. They called me weighty katie, they speculated with what diets he did, how much he weighed … “commented to Marc Maron, WTF host. After her famous nude in which Jack Dawson (Leonardo DiCaprio) draws her only dressed in the “Heart of the Sea”, she felt ashamed of her body and even regretted having played that role.

There is no trace of that Kate. Today her curves look proud and is not afraid of nude or sex scenes. In Ammonite, his last premiere with Saoirse Ronan, made it clear. Also in Mare of Easttown, the series for which we return to speak of her as an example of body positive. Turns out that its director, Craig Zobel, dropped the need for digital retouching in one of the scenes that Winslet starred in. The reason, a bulging gut that according to Zobel would look much better with a little digital retouching. The actress’s response was blunt: “Do not you dare”.

It was Kate Winslet’s second battle (that we know of) in the same production concerning her body. For the presentation of the promotional poster for the series, Winslet had to repeatedly demand that his production colleagues avoid retouching: “I told them: ‘Guys, I know how many crow’s feet I have. Please return them all. ‘”He commented in The New York Times during an interview that has become viral for his way of standing (once again) before the tyranny of perfect bodies in the film industry.

The character she plays, Mare, is precisely a perfect woman because of what we badly call imperfections. Here’s how she sums it up: “She’s a middle-aged woman … Turning 46 in October, I guess that’s why people have connected with this character the way they have because clearly there are no filters. She is an imperfect, fully functioning woman, with a body and face that move in a way that is synonymous with her age, her life, and where she came from. I think we’re a little hungry for it. “This is how Kate Winslet has come to understand life. She has grown to realize that assuming who we are in each moment is what really helps us to be happy. We hope her example will spread. the industry and one day we can tell that the rare is what she fights against.

