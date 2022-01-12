Julia Roberts’ secret to hydrated hair and you have it in your kitchen

In an age where the intersection with the fans is very important for celebrities, many of them have chosen to be honest and show themselves as who they are, that is why some famous have revealed their most precious personal secrets and even from beauty.

Such is the case of Julia Roberts, one of the most beloved and sought-after actresses in Hollywood, who spoke with her followers and revealed something that many have wondered for years, it is about the way you take care of your hair.

Contrary to what many thought, Julia Roberts does not use expensive things or fashionable products, the best kept secret of the winner of several Oscars is the olive oil, an element that in all kitchens is essential and is very likely to be in the pantry.

According to information from Vogue Italia magazine, the star only uses this oil and achieves a strong hairsilky and long, so you don’t need to spend a lot of money if you want to follow your beauty routine.

What does Julia Roberts do?

The actress adds a few drops of olive oil to a container with warm waterThis mixture is applied to the hair while doing a gentle massage with the fingertips, but everything must be carried out very delicately.

This ingredient makes the scalp moisturize, but not excessively and should be allowed to act for half an hour before washing as usual.

Benefits of olive oil on hair

Reduces damage from split ends by heat effects. Fan the dry scalp. Help to remove dandruff. Increase growth and makes it faster.

