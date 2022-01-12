Jorge Pérez confesses in ‘It’s eight o’clock’ his curious sexual affiliation and leaves Sonsoles Ónega speechless

Related news

Jorge Perez has surprised Sonsoles Ónega and the spectators by confessing one of their sexual affiliations in It’s already eight this Tuesday. The civil guard, who rose to television fame thanks to his participation in Survivors, has had no qualms when talking about a curious sexual practice.

Collaborators were commenting on the interview of Belén Esteban in The resistance, where Paracuellos appeared with several sex toys for David Broncano, when Pérez commented quite naturally that sometimes he likes to dress up as a superhero to have sex.

To the surprise of his colleagues, the model added that in particular he usually dresses “of the hammer“, referring to the god of thunder turned superhero from the Marvel movies, in which Chris Hemsworth brings him to life.

The presenter of the Telecinco format did not believe what the collaborator had just said. “I am an ancient, it is clear“, she commented, surprised. And it is that Jorge Pérez was not the only talkative who spoke of sexual affiliations. Marta Lopez She also made a striking confession: “I was a bit shocked [al ver la entrevista de Belén Esteban] because a partner I have had asked me to hit him with a whip, “he slipped.

“Wouldn’t that be the one sitting here?“, Sonsoles was interested, referring to the lawyer and former collaborator of It’s already noon Alfonso Merlos, with whom Marta had a relationship that ended in a notorious breakup after the outbreak of ‘Merlos Place’. “Up to here I can read,” was limited to saying the former great sister.

But the Sálvame collaborator added a detail to her spicy confession: “It was very funny because I used the whip for the horse … I had practicea “, he joked before the laughter of his companions.

