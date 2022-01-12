Jonathan Rodríguez says goodbye to Cruz Azul after signing for Al Nassr

Three years, 50 goals, four official titles and a scoring champion later, This Tuesday the departure of Jonathan Rodríguez from Cruz Azul was made official. The Uruguayan forward marked an era in the Machine and today he became the signing of Al Nassr from Saudi Arabia, who paid six million dollars for 100% of the pass.

The Machine published Cabecita’s farewell interview. There he pointed out to feel “content and happy for the new opportunity that I will have in my career. Together with my family we made the decision to ask to leave. I approached the board of directors to tell them that I felt that I had completed a cycle at the club and wanted to leave. I had a hard time making this decision because I was very happy in the club, very comfortable, I felt very loved by people. I am very grateful to them for the possibility they gave me “.

For Jona, his time at Cruz Azul “the truth means a lot. I’ve been here on the team for three years. I felt very loved by people and by my own colleagues. For all those who have passed, who have been with me at all times. I have had many people who have come, family, friends and they have always treated me in the best way. I am leaving happy and glad to have worn this shirt. It was a wonderful experience“.

Regarding the final of May 30, 2021, Rodríguez confessed that in the tie “I felt feverish at the moment, we were not playing a good game. Santos was arriving a lot and we were not. But I also felt calm, because I knew we were going to turn it around, I was 100% confident and luckily we were able to achieve that. It is the most important goal, because I had not had to score a goal in a final, something so definitive that it was used for a title “.

“I was very happy because having achieved this title after so many years for the club, it is something that I will never forget and that I will carry in my memories everywhere, wherever I go. I always watch the goals, when I go to bed I go through the memories and I watch those videos. I get very excited because when a player is playing he does not feel it as much as when he sees it later. For me the emotion is great. At that moment he was celebrating, because he was thinking of the people who had waited so long for this title. It was three years for me, but for people it was something very nice. The stadium was impressive, it was something unique “Jona added.

Little head revealed what was his favorite moment in Cruz Azul and the goal that he liked the most to have scored, and assured that “I have many, but the best was the final, having raised the glass. My favorite goal was when we beat America 5-2, which was beaten by Ochoa in the Classic“.

“I will miss the people, the institution. Here from the first moment I arrived they gave me everything, they made me feel like I was at home, they never made me miss anything and that is much appreciated. That gives strength to be at one hundred and do the job in the best way “, said the Uruguayan.

In addition, he took the opportunity to leave a message to the fans on his departure from the Machine. “Thank them for their support, because during these three years at the club they always made me feel like one of them. They gave me their support at all times and that for me was very nice. I will be watching and following the games because they have left a very significant mark for me. And ask them to continue supporting the team, because just as we achieved the ninth, many more good things will continue to come for the institution “, Jonathan closed. We are going to miss you a lot, CHAMPION.