Johnny Depp Says Goodbye Forever to Captain Jack Sparrow

Recently there were several statements that he made Johnny where he talks about Disney and the franchise of Pirates of the Caribbean mentioning that he says goodbye forever to the pirate Jack sparrow.

This was something I declare Depp “Look, I participated in 5 films of the Pirates of the Caribbean saga, and I was very lucky to be part of them because now I have a character that made many people smile and be happy, and I like that a lot, but when these people who They’ve made about four, five, six, seven billion, eight billion dollars for those movies that you have made for them and your character is in a Disneyland attraction in 3 different places, and in Shanghai and in Orlando and in many places, I found it “fascinating” that no one called ”.

Based on the allegations, but yes, it seemed correct to leave the alleged “wife beater” at the attractions, and they still find it okay to sell merchandise from the alleged “wife beater”, as well as to sell action figures from the so-called “handcuff beating.” They have not taken me away from any of their attractions. So I would say that there is something very rotten in the state of Denmark.

Interviewer: Are you sure you will not return to Pirates of the Caribbean 6?

Johnny: Without hesitation.

“Right now, based on everything that’s happened, if they came with $ 300 million, and a million alpacas, nothing under this earth or on this earth would make me go back and work with Disney on another Pirates of the Caribbean movie.” .

Goodbye and thank you so much, Captain Sparrow.