Jennifer Lopez wants to “be the best partner” for Ben Affleck

At the beginning of a cycle, everyone makes their resolutions to be a better version of themselves, and that is exactly what he did. Jennifer Lopez, who in his 2021 summary did not even mention his ex, Alex Rodriguez. And of course, she is currently completely in love with Ben affleck, who has already spoken publicly about their rekindled romance.

And, precisely, one of JLo’s goals for this 2022 involves her boyfriend, as she herself expressed in the most recent video she shared through her Instagram account.

On Monday, January 10, the 52-year-old actress and singer revealed her intentions for the new year. In a clip of him getting ready for his exercise routine, Lopez said he’s “thinking about being really mindful” of what he wants his life to be.

“Knowing that my thoughts create my life and keeping them really positive, so that I can grow and be my best this year.”





In addition, Lopez noted that she wants to be “better than ever mentally, physically, spiritually and emotionally” in 2022, in an effort to “be the best mother I can be, the best partner I can be. To be the best friend, daughter, sister. , boss, person that could be “.

Jennifer, who is the mother of the twins Emme Y Max, aged 13, the product of his previous marriage to Marc Anthony, ended his video by encouraging his followers to let him know what their own intentions and goals are for 2022 in the comment area.

And just as she seeks to seek the best version of herself, a source told ‘Entertainment Tonight’ that her presence makes Ben Affleck “a better person and motivates him to work hard.”

“Jen is very supportive and always cheers him on and tells him how talented he is. [Ben] He has also been exercising and feels great, “the source told the aforementioned medium.” He has always been fun, creative, intelligent and loving, but the difference lately is that he is always smiling and happy.

In an interview previously granted to ‘WSJ Magazine’, Ben Affleck spoke of the difficulties in his life and also how he has benefited from second chances, such as his love reunion with JLo. Now the 49-year-old actor and producer is making the most of his relationship with Jen.

“You can see that he is very positive and appreciates how wonderful things are at the moment,” added the same insider, referring to the courtship between Affleck and Lopez. “It took him ups and downs to get to this place. He loves Jennifer and says she makes him a better person and motivates him to work hard. He wants to take care of her, even when she doesn’t seem to need him. That’s the kind of man he is. “.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, at the ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ studios. Getty Images

While in an interview with ‘Today’, Jennifer Lopez confessed if she would remarry, a source close to the couple revealed that the wedding between JLo and Ben Affleck could happen very soon.

As they say out there … 2022, surprise us!

