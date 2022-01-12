Jennifer Lawrence is obsessed with TikTok, but says she will not post videos

The popular viral video platform TikTok has a new affiliate among its ranks: the actress Jennifer Lawrence. But nevertheless, for the moment we will not see her creating her own content or participating in addictive choreography, since she is content to enjoy the occurrences of others.

“No, I will not do TikToks,” said the actress in conversation with Stephen Colbert, who tried in vain to convince her to become the next new star of the famous app. “Exactly, people would see me,” he added about the reasons for his refusal. Other curious details of his interview with the well-known presenter of “The late show” They are tied to Jennifer’s preferences when it comes to pets. When asked if she would choose to have a cat or a dog, the artist refused to choose, assuring that she loves “all the creatures of God.”

And about her musical tastes, the protagonist of the film “Don’t look up” showed his fondness for the music of Miranda Lambert, one of the music singers country most famous of the moment, and specifically for their song “Holding on to you”.

