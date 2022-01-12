Jennifer Aniston reveals her updated diet and exercise routine

two/ 7

1. Trust collagen peptides

“Collagen is the glue that holds everything together,” the 52-year-old actress told Byrdie… and although many experts have found that the molecule of this protein is very large for the body to assimilate, Jennifer herself gave the solution to this: collagen peptides, which are fragments composed of small chains of amino acids, which facilitate its absorption and boost their production… being one of the Essential elixirs to delay the passage of time, by achieving a luminous and expression-free skin, strengthening the hair, nails, joints.

“The peptides tell your cells to make more collagen: one of the most important building blocks for the skin. So by applying it directly to your skin, you are telling your skin that it needs to produce more collagen, “said the doctor. Erin gilbert to the aforementioned publication.