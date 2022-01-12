Jennifer Aniston reveals her beauty secrets – People – Culture

Jennifer Aniston She is one of the Hollywood actresses and celebrities who has stolen the most sighs from viewers. This thanks to her beauty and the excellent performances she has done in productions such as ‘Mystery on board’, ‘Living with my ex’ and ‘Who are the Millers?’.

This actress, director and producer of American cinema is still remembered by many for his role as ‘Rachel Green’ in one of the most iconic and loved by generations of viewers American series ‘Friends’.

At 52, the famous, born in Los Angeles, California, continues to look stunning; which is why many want to know the beauty secrets that have allowed them to continue looking radiant despite the passing of the years.

Here we share some of the tips revealed in various interviews:

Drink lots of water

Keeping the body hydrated is vital for its proper functioning, in addition to the fact that the constant drink of liquids, ideally natural water, favors having a porcelain skin and eliminating toxins.

This is clear to him Jennifer Aniston, who in an interview with ‘Vogue US’ revealed that he consumes two and a half liters of water a day:

“As this is the only body we have, we have to be really good and aware of what we eat and how we care for our skin. It rehydrate with water, it is very important to achieve that extra shine. “

Sunscreen and hand creams

No one is exempt from solar radiation and UV rays, which is why Jennifer never leaves her home without applying protection and hydrating her skin. Even if it does not go out, a sunscreen is applied to protect itself from the blue light of the digital screens of devices such as televisions, cell phones and tablets.

“I bring it in my car, in my bag, in the pool, in the kitchen, in the bedroom, in the bathroom. Everywhere. As well as my hand cream. Creams and sunscreen all the time ”, he confessed.

Not be addicted to the cell phone

The hyperconnectivity in which we live today also favors the generation of stress, a factor that directly affects the state of physical and mental health. According to the actress, by choice, she decides to stay away from technological devices as much as possible.

“I don’t see my phone screen for the first few hours after waking up. The difference this makes in my mind impacts the rest of the day ”, he said.

Intermittent fasting

This celebrity has joined different celebrities who practice a peculiar abstinence that is in fashion. It consists of fasting for 16 hours and then eating for the next 8 hours. It is worth clarifying that this practice continues to be questioned by nutritionists and that the recommendation to the public is that any adjustment to their diet be made with the advice of a specialist.

“I do intermittent fasting, then do not eat anything in the morning. I noticed a big difference when you do not like something solid for 16 hours. Your body hears “said the actress.

