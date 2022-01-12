Jennifer Aniston confessed to Marley her LOVE for Brad Pitt

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were one of the most iconic couples in Hollywood, but now they are just friends. Although, an interview with the actress has just been leaked in which she confessed all her love for him.

Just like 17 years ago and now, on their return, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were among the most beloved couples in Hollywood, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt also had their exclusive role. It is that, the actors, were in a relationship of about ten years, of which five were married. However, their love came to an end, thus breaking the hearts of many fans.

However, after the heartbreak came friendship and now, both Jennifer Aniston like Pitt they declare themselves great friends. Although, after his separation with Angelina Jolie, many came to imagine that the interpreters could give their relationship a new chance, it was not like that, but their good bond still remains unbroken.

Although, this does not mean that between them there was not an intense passion and love that, in fact, was confirmed in a recent interview. Although it is not a current conversation, it does reveal everything Aniston felt for the Hollywood heartthrob and, it should be noted that it was an Argentine driver who leaked this information on his Instagram account.

This is Alejandro Wiebe, better known as Marley in Argentina, the one who was in charge of remembering Jennifer’s sayings in the 90s when she was just beginning her relationship with Brad. And, one of the first things the Hollywood star responded was about how she met her then partner: “I never lost my dog, but the other is true”He said with a laugh.

Those words refer to the fact that, when their relationship began, it was speculated that Pitt conquered Jennifer Aniston after he found his lost dog and the part of “the other is true”Refers to the fact that they saw each other at a party and when she ran away to Dallas to shoot a new movie, the actor followed her and stayed in her suite. So much so that, after this clarification, he assured: “what I like is his sense of humor, his honesty and that he is good and funny”.

Anyway, Marley did not hesitate to ask him about the beauty of Brad Pitt and how he handled it since, in the 90s (at which time the interview was done), it was one of the actor’s characteristic features. “Brad is very cute, it is not the most important thing, but I am not crazy either. It is very cute“, He confirmed and then closed:”I think about getting married all the time, that’s what we’re here for”.