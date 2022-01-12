Javier Bardem achieves the nomination in the Screen Actors Guild Awards

Related news

Heads and tails on the Hollywood Screen Actors Guild Awards, one of the most important guilds for Oscar nominations, since they are the ones that contain the largest number of voters for the Academy Awards. The face has given Javier Bardem, who has achieved the nomination for Best Actor in a Dramatic Film for his role in Being the Ricardos, Aaron Sorkin’s film for Amazon Prime Video where he plays Desi Arnaz. The Spaniard adds this candidacy to that of the Golden Globes and could put a new candidacy on track for the Oscars.

Bardem will face the two favorites, Will Smith Y Benedict Cumberbatch, for The Williams method Y The power of the dog. The other two positions have gone to Denzel Washington for Macbeth Y Andrew Garfield for Tick, tick … boom!.

The cross has been given, precisely, by his partner, Penelope Cruz, who has been forgotten in the category of Best Actress in a Dramatic Film. It is true that SAGs do not usually remember non-spoken English interpretations, but if it had entered it would have been a good sign. It was not a good day for Cruz, who because of his role in Parallel Mothers It has also been left out of the shortlist published by the Baftas.

The Actors Guild’s Best Actress category has brought one of the biggest surprises of the day, as the big favorite in the Oscar race, Kristen Stewart, has been ignored. The quintet candidate for the award is made up of Jessica chastain, for Tammy Faye’s eyes; Olivia colman, for The Lost Daughter; Lady Gaga, for The Gucci house; Nicole Kidman, for Being the Ricardos Y Jennifer hudson, the surprise that comes in playing Aretha Franklin in Respect.

The Actors Guild doesn’t have an award for Best Picture, so it’s always interesting to take a look at who chooses as the best cast of the year. His choice has been somewhat strange, since despite the three nominations for The Power of the Dog, the film by Jane Campion, it does not manage to enter the five finalists, but the main favorite for the Oscar, Belfast, and others who do. they seemed forgotten in this race like CODA, Don’t look up, The Williams method or The Gucci House. No sign of the West side story of Spielberg or the Dune scored by Denis Villeneuve.

Ridley Scott’s film has struck a chord. Although critics have highlighted his work in The last duel, the awards seem to opt for his other film. The actors have nominated Gaga as an Actress, their cast and Jared Leto as a supporting actor. The actor’s eccentric performance has polarized everyone, but there he is facing the recent Golden Globe winner, Kodi Smit-McPhee, for The power of the dog; to Ben affleck, for The Bender Bar, to Bradley Cooper for his funny performance in Licorice Pizza already Troy kotsur for CODA.

In the category of supporting actress there have also been some surprises. The three favorites repeat nomination. Ariana DeBose, for West side story (only candidacy of the film); Kirsten dunst, for The power of the dog Y Caitriona Balfe, for Belfast. The other two places are for Ruth Negga, for Chiaroscuro, Y Cate blanchett, for The alley of lost souls. Two wonderful performances that deserved this recognition and that have beaten other favorites such as Aunjanue Ellis, for The Williams method. Hard setback also for Ann dowd I needed this recognition to check if I had options for Mass.

In television series …

In the television categories, the great favorite could not be another. Succession has swept five nominations. Best Cast, Best Actress in a Drama Series for Sarah snook, and trio of candidates in the categories of best actor. Jeremy Strong, Brian Cox and Kieran Culkin leave few options to their candidates, which are Billy Crudup, for The Morning Show Y Lee Jung-jae, for The Squid Game. The actors union also does not escape the phenomenon of the season, and the Netflix series gets four nominations: Best Cast, Best Actor, Best Actress for Jung Ho-yeon and best team of extras.

The second season of The Morning Show it is vindicated in the SAG after the bad reviews. Three nominations: cast, actor and actress for Jennifer anniston. These three series are joined The Handmaid’s Tale Y Yellowstone, one of the surprises of the year that this important candidacy gets. In comedy the favorite is also the one expected, Ted lasso. With five nominations he leaves no room for his competitors. Best Cast in a Comedy Series, Two Nominations for Best Actor in a Comedy (Jason Sudeikis and Brett Goldstein) and another double for Best Actress (Juno Temple and Hannah Waddingham).

Ted lasso you will see the faces with Only murders in the building (one of the pleasant surprises of the series season), The Great, The Kominski method Y Hacks, whose protagonist Jean Smart, makes a double in the nominations. She is eligible for the Best Actress in a Comedy Award for this HBO Max series, and for Best Actress in a TV Movie or Miniseries for Mare of Easttown, the favorite in its categories, since it has also managed to sneak among the finalists to Evan peters as best actor, Kate winslet as Best Actress.

Complete list of all nominees

MOVIE THEATER

Best Cast in a Movie

‘Belfast’ (Focus Features)

‘CODA: The Sound of Silence’ (Apple TV +)

‘Don’t look up’ (Netflix)

‘The Gucci House’ (Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer)

‘The Williams Method’ (Warner Bros.)

Best Leading Actress in a Movie

Jessica Chastain (‘Tammy Faye’s Eyes’)

Olivia Colman (‘The Lost Daughter’)

Lady Gaga (‘The Gucci House’)

Jennifer Hudson (‘Respect’)

Nicole Kidman (‘Being the Ricardos’)

Best Leading Actor in a Movie

Javier Bardem (‘Being the Ricardos’)

Benedict Cumberbatch (‘The Power of the Dog’)

Andrew Garfield (‘tick, tick … Boom!’)

Will Smith (‘The Williams Method’)

Denzel Washington (‘Macbeth’)

Best Supporting Actress in a Movie

Ben Affleck (‘The Tender Bar’)

Bradley Cooper (‘Licorice Pizza’)

Troy Kotsur (‘CODA: The Sound of Silence’)

Jared Leto (‘The Gucci House’)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (‘The Power of the Dog’)

Best Supporting Actor in a Movie

Caitriona Balfe (‘Belfast’)

Cate Blanchett (‘The Alley of Lost Souls’)

Ariana DeBose (‘West Side Story’)

Kirsten Dunst (‘The Power of the Dog’)

Ruth Negga (‘Chiaroscuro’)

Best Team of Stuntmen in Motion Picture Action

‘Black Widow’ (Walt Disney Pictures)

‘Dune’ (Warner Bros.)

‘Matrix Resurrections’ (Warner Bros.)

‘No time to die’ (Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer)

‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ (Walt Disney Pictures)

SERIES

Best Cast in a Drama Series

‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ (Hulu)

‘The Morning Show’ (Apple TV +)

‘The Squid Game’ (Netflix)

‘Succession’ (HBO)

‘Yellowstone’ (Paramount)

Best Cast in a Comedy Series

‘The Great’ (Hulu)

‘Hacks’ (HBO Max)

‘The Kominsky Method’ (Netflix)

‘Only murders in the building’ (Hulu)

‘Ted Lasso’ (Apple TV +)

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston (‘The Morning Show’)

Jung Ho-yeon (‘The Squid Game’)

Elisabeth Moss (‘The Handmaid’s Tale’)

Sarah Snook (‘Succession’)

Reese Withersoon (‘The Morning Show’)

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox (‘Succession’)

Billy Crudup (‘The Morning Show’)

Kieran Culkin (‘Succession’)

Lee Jung-jae (‘The Squid Game’)

Jeremy Strong (‘Succession’)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Elle Fanning (‘The Great’)

Sandra Oh (‘The Director’)

Jean Smart (‘Hacks’)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso ‘)

Hannah Waddingham (‘Ted Lasso’)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Michael Douglas (‘The Kominski Method’)

Brett Goldstein (‘Ted Lasso’)

Steve Martin (‘Only Murders in the Building’)

Martin Short (‘Only Murders in the Building’)

Jason Sudeikis (‘Ted Lasso’)

Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Jennifer Coolidge (‘The White Lotus’)

Cynthia Erivo (‘Genius: Aretha’)

Margaret Qualley (‘The Housekeeper’)

Jean Smart (‘Mare of Easttown’)

Kate Winslet (‘Mare of Easttown’)

Best Actor in a Series limitida or tv movie

Murry Bartlett (‘The White Lotus’)

Oscar Isaac (‘Secrets of a marriage’)

Michael Keaton (‘Dopesick: Story of an Addiction’)

Ewan McGregor (‘Halston’)

Evan Peters (‘Mare of Easttown’)

Best Team of Serial Action Stuntmen

‘Cobra Kai’ (Netflix)

‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ ​​(Disney +)

‘Loki’ (Disney +)

‘Mare of Easttown’ (HBO)

‘The Squid Game’ (Netflix)

