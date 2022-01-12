Jamie Lynn breaks down in tears when talking about Britney Spears: “I love my sister, but things got complicated”

In 2021 the guardianship to which the singer was subjected for more than 13 years Britney Spears. His father, James, controlled practically everything in his life: income, career, personal life and even his sexual health, but once justice determined that this situation should end, the 40-year-old star broke the silence and he lashed out at his whole familyincluding his hYounger sister Jamie Lynn who, it is assumed, was one of his greatest supporters.

However, Britney claimed that did not feel sufficiently supported and sheltered in those moments by the star of Zoey 101, who allowed all the abuses of which he was a victim for more than a decade. He stopped following her on social networks and, until now, only the interpreter’s version of Baby One More Time had been heard; but Jamie-Lynn decided to break the silence and talk about his deteriorating relationship with his sister.

During an exclusive interview with Juju Chang for ABC News Network’s Good Morning America, the 30-year-old singer and actress said this is the right time to make your voice heardBecause only then can he teach his daughters Maddie (13) and Ivey (3) to defend themselves against life.

Jamie Lynn Spears spoke about the memoir that is about to publish “Things I Should Have Said“, in which he assures that as the years progressed noticed a change in Britney’s attitude, whom he described as “erratic and paranoid”; however, he specified that he did not really feel empowered to speak about his older sister’s state of mind.

But if he made it clear that the situation hurt him, a lot. And it is worth remembering that when Britney suffered a nervous breakdown that led her to shave in front of the media, in 2008, Jamie Lynn was a 17-year-old about to be a mom, so the young actress confessed that she could not measure what was happening with her sister.

“I was always my sister’s greatest support”

The 30-year-old singer also pointed out in the interview that during the guardianship, she was always Britney’s biggest support, despite the fact that all the time it lasted I could not understand exactly what it was about, but that “when I needed help, I looked for ways to do it. I did everything I could to make sure I had what I needed to possibly move on”, she said, unable to avoid breaking down in tears when speaking about the subject.

However, at some point the relationship between the sisters fractured. Last July, the interpreter of Oops! … I Did It Again attacked her sister on social networks and said she was deeply hurt by the “tribute” that she had paid her in 2017 during the Radio Disney Awards, an event in which Jamie Lynn did a remix of Britney Spears hits. So far, Jamie-Lynn says that he does not understand the reason for his sister’s anger, even though they talked about it.

Visibly affected, Jamie Lynn Spears assures that she loves Britney very much and that the love she feels for her is there, intact, 100 percent:

“I love my sister, but things got complicated. I have just loved and supported her and done the right thing for her, and she knows it, so I don’t know why we are in this position.”

