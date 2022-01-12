James Gunn warns! Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will defy fan expectations

The director of the film warns about the plot of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. It will be different from what Marvel fans expect!

Guardians of the Galaxy could be a case study within what is known as the Marvel Cinematic Universe. At first, it was a great bet on the part of the brain of the brand, Kevin Feige, which decided to include this group of antiheroes little known to mainstream audiences and give them a luxurious cast, hefty budget and a talented filmmaker.

In this way, the group of characters led by Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), was growing in popularity and even got to share screen time with the most powerful heroes on Earth: the Avengers, in Infinity war Y Endgame. Now, there is one movie left for James gunn Complete the trilogy you envisioned for these superheroes. The cosmic side of the MCU is more alive than ever in Phase 4 of the brand.

What can we expect from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

The third part of Guardians of the Galaxy has the participation of a key figure from Marvel in graphic novels: Adam warlock. In this case, the actor chosen to bring this hero to life is Will poulter, a choice that surprised. As much as Gunn surprises by warning about the secret role of Chukwudi Iwuji, a performer well known to the filmmaker as he shared a film set during the first season of Peacemaker.

“It will be great. Chukwudi, who plays Murn in Peacemaker, is one of the main characters in the film and people are freaking out about what he does. I’m very happy! I gave some scenes to Marvel before Christmas. Kevin went crazy. It’s not the movie that people expect it to be. It is a hard road, but I am very happy “, remarked the filmmaker in charge of the film.

James gunn had time to talk about Holiday Special of the Guardians of the Galaxy: “There are still scenes to shoot. We were going to do it in LA, but there’s a lot of Omicron, we couldn’t complete it. We’re going to have to fix it, I haven’t started yet, but I’m excited. I’m jealous of the Holiday Special, because people love the script and I think ‘here is the movie that I worked on for two years and you guys love the short film that I wrote in a short time.’ It’s so much fun! ”. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 It will hit theaters on May 5, 2023.