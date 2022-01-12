it’s a ‘super charged’ Outlander

The first data on the Mitsubishi Vision Ralliart Concept, a revised version of the Outlander SUV, was officially released.

The sports division of the Japanese brand Ralliart will take a new momentum and with it will begin to reveal new models adjusted to its concept, more powerful and aesthetically striking. One of these is the new Mitsubishi Vision Ralliart Concept.

A model that in its first images surprises with the imposing design and with the data supplied it is known that it will be an SUV of high performance Y fun driving. His relationship with the Mitsubishi Outlander is obvious.

Officially its prototype will be presented in just days at the celebration of the Tokyo Auto Show 2022. The vehicle was promoted with the slogan “The next era, the next adventure”And will burst onto the scene as the first Ralliart-modified vehicle.

Mitsubishi Vision Ralliart Concept: in detail

Its exterior is characterized by matte black paint applied to all your bodywork and accessories such as the front grill, bumpers and rear view mirrors. The big ones 22 inch wheels it also sports this blacked out design and the Ralliart insignia on the front.

From the rear view, a new bumper is revealed and the prominent wheel arches that in addition to other elements, give it that distinctive look of the original Outlander. There is a large rear diffuser and F1 inspired lights.

There are no images of its interior yet, but you can bet on a similar aesthetic of black clothing and sport style. Mechanically figures were not released either, but it is clear that it will have a electrified system and high power.

What the Japanese manufacturer does assure is that the model provides acceleration, cornering and optimized braking suitable for different terrain or weather conditions. It is presumed a chassis fit and some kind of revision in the suspension system.

It has not yet been confirmed that it will be produced in series as the Mitsubishi Vision Ralliart Concept is proposed as a concept study car with which to collect customer information and perform different types of tests for future vehicles.

Jessica Paola Vera García.



