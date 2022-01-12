“It leaves me frozen that Franco’s dictatorship is praised without problems”

Related news

Lidia San Jose (Madrid, 1983) is an idealistic woman who aspires to transform this world to make it better. She admits that she surrounds herself with women who inspire her and it may be that from them she draws the strength to interpret great stories in her work as an actress. Known for series like At eleven o’clock at home, recently returned to the screens of millions of Spaniards thanks to the series Paquita Salas. Entremedias graduated in History from the Complutense University of Madrid and presented the documentary series Kings of Spain for the History Channel.

Now, she becomes the first woman to respond to the Magatest in which the questions are titles of books written by women such as Virginia Wolf, Ana María Matute, Jane Austen, Almudena Grandes, Carmen Laforet, Alice Munro or Elena Ferrante.

1. You first memory…

My first memories are like single frames, moments of my three years. I know this because I have memories of my first day of nursery school, and of my grandfather Paco. About the chair he sat on, his white tank top, how he showed me his big heads inside so they wouldn’t scare me. He died the day I was four years old (a holiday that I also remember) so I know how old he was. It’s easier for me to remember what I ate yesterday, haha.

two. A room with a view to…

The great city to live and nature to rest. A beach of fine sand and the blue of the sea, or the Sierra de Gredos from the house of my parents in Mijares. Falling asleep to the sound of water (be it the sea or a stream) and being awakened by the birds is the best massage.

3.Pride and prejudice(s)?

I am prouder than judgmental. It is one of my flaws. I am not for love, but for other things.

Four. The wonderful friend is…

Mine, I have known how to choose very well. I would say that it is my greatest virtue. Talented, brave, cultured, intelligent women … They are all better than me in many things. That is why I admire them and it is an honor that such valuable women love me in their lives.

5. What was gone With the Wind?

Many things and people that I cried for and that now mean nothing. They only go back to memory to laugh at that and the learning.

6. Is there any The Age of Innocence?

Much. I am very innocent for certain things and I love it. I do not wanna lose it. Innocence gives you the opportunity to surprise yourself and not to judge, which makes you more free.

“It is an honor that such valuable women want me in their lives”

7. What leaves you the frozen heart?

That book. It marked me a lot and brought back many memories of my family’s history. Since you name it, I will refer in part to it. It leaves me frozen that Franco’s dictatorship can be praised without consequences. Let them say that our dead and our dead do not have the right to a dignified burial, that they continue in the gutters. They took everything from my grandfather Eulogio and his family, even the silverware. And they walked my great-grandmother naked through her town with her head shaved while they threw stones at her. That we have to forget that? What can be made an apology for Francoism with the suffering it caused? That leaves me cold and it hurts.

8.The best of all possible worlds?

Set to be utopian … One in which we are conscious and empathetic people, with the rest of humans and with the planet and the beings that live on it. Where we take climate change seriously and do something, where we do not consume without measure a minimum part of the population while the majority die of hunger. Where childhood is protected and there is no exploitation of people or abuse of animals.

9. Who would you murder on the Orient Express? Or, in case the metaphor is understood as such, who would you give a journey of no return?

Who invented the parking meter! Haha. Just kidding, but it annoys me that you have to pay to park on the street.

Right now, to the denialist people who do not put themselves in the position of health personnel who have left their skin and, some people, even their lives to save us. If they all go to one country, maybe we will end the pandemic now!

10. What does The ridiculous idea not to see you again?

A wonderful book, but if I take it out of context, without having this information … Ridiculous and sad not being able to see who you want. Absence is something you have to learn to live with.

eleven. The greatest love…

To oneself, for later, to be able to love the rest in a healthy way. Couple, family, friends and pets.

12. Why would you ask collective amnesia?

I think there is too much, the other way around. I would ask for a collective memory so that many things do not happen again. The great atrocities that human beings have done are often forgotten and repeated.

13. A open secret.

The happiness that the networks sell is a lie and, in addition, it harms adolescents who do not have the formed personality and believe that this is the reality of the people they follow. It is like sugar, which has been recognized to be bad for relatively recently because before the companies that ordered the studies to be carried out were the same ones that produced those products. Instagram is the new sugar!

14. An unspeakable secret.

If I confess it to you, it stops being a secret! Haha.

15. What is it for you any?

What you say when many things are happening to you, you have a monumental anger and do not want to argue at that moment.

16. When the revolution ends…

The world will be feminist or it will not be.

17. A Magician for you, one of the ones we like at MagasIN.

Life is full of them, they are all that inspire me in a specific moment. Meryl Streep or Kate Winslet when I see them act, Malala knowing what she has been able to do since she was a child, women like Clara Campoamor or Parkhurst or more current, Gloria Steinem, who broke with the patterns established by society and fought for Our rights.

And magicians are all women at some point in their life to survive in an unequal society.

