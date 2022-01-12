Is it really to be alarmed? – FayerWayer

The POT and all the space and astronomical agencies of the world, seek to identify each of the rocks that transit through our region of the solar system. The idea is to calculate if the Earth is in the path of some asteroid dangerous that could threaten our existence: yes, as it happens in Don’t look up.

To bring to life what happens in the recent success of Netflix, You have to get rid of the satire and inattention that the organisms exaggerate on the subject. NASA has important missions that dedicate analysis and actions to try to prevent us from disappearing as a result of an impact, as happened, theoretically, to the Dinosaurs.

This is why the American space agency, european, Canadian, japanese and so many others have identified space rocks with scales of danger, according to the size and possibility of impact. If it is large and we are on its way, it is highly dangerous. If the opposite happens it is harmless.

And so space agencies have knowledge about what will happen to certain rocks in the next tens and even hundreds of years. Scientists don’t want to leave anything to chance. And that is why you have known, for a long time, that on May 6 there is a asteroid that could hit the Earth.

Art about the asteroid that hit Earth 66 million years ago

Is it really dangerous?

The asteroid is identified as 2009 FJ1 and within the scales of scientists it is located between the “potentially dangerous”. But such a rating doesn’t mean that an astronomer like the one Jennifer Lawrence played has to lose her temper on television to bring humanity to her senses.

On the contrary, NASA points out that, although it has a considerable size, the asteroid 2009 FJ1 does not represent a threat that seeks to end humanity. According to the estimates of Detlef Koschny, head of the Planetary Defense Office of the THAT, the asteroid could have a size between 13 and 20 meters in diameter, according to calculations explained to Hypertextual.

First, the probabilities that this asteroid will hit Earth are 1 in 3,984; that is to say, almost impossible. But since there is a percentage of probability, the consequences of its impact have to be measured.

Its size is similar to the asteroid that fell in the Russian town of Chelyabinsk in 2013. Rocks of these sizes tend to disintegrate upon entry into the atmosphere, resulting in zero impact, due to the fact that it turns into dust or a small rock that, in case of falling in a city, could cause some slight material damage.

Asteroid 2009 FJ1 will fall, pass by, or disintegrate in the atmosphere on May 6 of this year, near dawn in Latin America. Scientist Detlef Koschny told the aforementioned portal that “there is no need to worry” about the damage that this space visitor may cause.