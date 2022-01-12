Inflation in the US shoots up to its highest level since 1982 – El Financiero

The consumer prices in the United States soared last year to their highest level in nearly four decades, illustrating a red hot inflation which sets the stage for the start of the Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate hikes from March.

The consumer price index rose 7 percent in 2021, the biggest 12-month rise since June 1982, according to data from the Labor Department published this Wednesday. The widely tracked inflation gauge rose 0.5 percent from November, beating forecasts.

Excluding volatile components of food and energy, the so-called underlying prices they accelerated compared to the previous month, increasing 0.6 percent more than expected. The measure jumped 5.5 percent from a year earlier, the biggest advance since 1991.

The increase in the CPI was led by higher home and used vehicle prices. The costs of food they also contributed. Energy prices, which were a key driver of inflation for most of 2021, fell last month.

The data reinforces the expectations that the Fed will start raising interest rates in March, a strong policy adjustment from the schedule projected just a few months ago. High inflation has proven to be more stubborn and pervasive than the central bank predicted amid unprecedented demand for goods coupled with capacity constraints related to the supply of labor and materials.

Meanwhile, the unemployment rate has now fallen below 4 percent. In this evolving context, some Fed policymakers have said it might be appropriate to start cutting the central bank’s balance sheet shortly after raising rates.

Market reaction to inflation data

The market expectations for the Fed adjustment expected in March and 2022 as a whole were virtually unchanged after the report. Yields on 10-year Treasuries fluctuated while S&P 500 futures held gains and the dollar continued its decline for the day.

“In terms of where the Fed stands in its dual mandate, inflation and the labor market, they’re basically there, “said Michael Gapen, Barclays chief US economist, on Bloomberg Television. “I really don’t think anything will stop them in March, except for one of these outliers. I think they are ready”.

The energy index decreased 0.4 percent from November, the first monthly decline since April due to lower gasoline prices. Food inflation rose 0.5 percent, a slight slowdown from the previous month due to falling costs for meats.

“What we have now is a mismatch between demand and supply. We have very strong demand in areas where supply is tight, particularly in goods, particularly things like cars, ”Fed Chairman Jerome Powell told the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday.

Desperate to fill vacant positions companies are raising wages to attract and retain workers, particularly at the lower end. But rising prices are eroding those wage gains. Average hourly earnings adjusted for inflation fell 2.4 percent in December from a year earlier, the biggest drop since May, separate data showed Wednesday. However, compared to a month earlier, they were up 0.1 percent, the first gain in three months.

The housing costs, which are considered a more structural component of the CPI and represent about a third of the general index, increased 0.4 percent from the previous month. Other indicators of house and rental prices rose last year, likely heralding a sharp acceleration in the report’s housing metrics this year and offering a lasting tailwind to inflation.

Omicron, the dominant variant of COVID-19 in the US, is poised to further disrupt already fragile supply chains as quarantines and illness prevent some employees from going to work. Spending on services like travel can slow down, driving prices down, but the prices of goods can go up.

However, the impact is expected to be temporary. While economists expect CPI growth to moderate to around 3 percent over the course of 2022, higher incomes, strong wage growth, subsequent waves of COVID-19, and persistent supply restrictions pose upside risks to the inflation outlook.

The inflationary environment changed markedly in 2021 compared to the previous year, when a pandemic-related slowdown in demand resulted in the lowest annual CPI gain since 2015.