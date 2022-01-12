INE implements virtual module for citizens to verify their support for the Revocation of Mandate

Number 006

Citizens will be able to review whether or not they gave their support

With cut-off to January 10, an advance of 73% of the constitutional threshold for the celebration of this participation exercise is reported

On January 19, work begins to create a statistical sample that allows home verification

Starting today, the National Electoral Institute (INE) will have a query module on its website where citizens can see if their support signature was registered to carry out the Mandate Revocation process.

At a press conference, the Executive Director of the Federal Register of Voters, René Miranda Jaime, recalled that, as in other signature collection processes, this tool will allow citizens to validate their support only with their voter code.

In order to make the query, you can enter the INE website or directly at the site https://verifica-tu-apoyo.ine.mx/verificacion-ciudadana/archivos/credencial/ to verify whether or not your Support signature for the Mandate Revocation process of the person holding the Presidency of the Republic due to loss of trust.

The Executive Director of the Federal Register of Voters clarified that in the event that, for any reason, a citizen has not given their support and this appears in the verification, a format was made available for interested parties to make the corresponding observation. .

The consultation will be made with the information that has been processed up to the moment of the same, which is updated daily.

It should be noted that, if the citizens gave their support in physical formats and it still does not appear in the verification module, it is likely that it is in the records pending capture and validation, so it will appear in subsequent days.

Miranda Jaimes reported that until January 10, an advance of 73.03% of the constitutional threshold of 3% of the Nominal List has already been registered to be able to celebrate the Revocation of the Mandate.

Similarly, he pointed out that so far the threshold of 3% required by entity in 17 states has already been reached, thus meeting one of the requirements set forth in the Constitution to trigger this process of citizen participation.

Faced with this, he estimated that next week the support of the 2 million 758 thousand people registered on the Nominal List could be met and even exceeded, as established by the Constitution and the Mandate Revocation Law itself.

In this sense, the Executive Director explained that there are currently 480 people in three buildings working in different shifts in order to continue processing the signatures that were received and thus comply with the review of at least 3.5% of the endorsements.

Likewise, he announced that as of January 19 it is planned to start with the works that allow a statistical sample to be carried out to verify, through a home visit, that the public supports the celebration of this exercise.

