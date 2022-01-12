Imagine what a PlayStation Nintendo Switch would be like

As you all know, PlayStation decided to focus on the desktop console market after the failure of PlayStation Vita. However, there are those who enjoy living in an alternate reality, and what we bring you today is proof of this: What would a PlayStation Nintendo Switch look like? You don’t have to wonder any more, since designers Andrea Gallarini and Nicola Pezzotti have the answer. Today, we bring you the following concept:

View post on imgur.com

As you can see, the PlayStation hybrid console concept is quite similar to our Nintendo Switch, but with some details that remind us of the brand’s consoles. Something quite curious that, yes, we assume that it will never be a reality.

Nintendo switch It was able to move away from the traditional concepts of the industry by creating a hybrid experience never before seen in the market, which, together with a phenomenal catalog, has catapulted it to success around the world. In fact, it has been the leader in sales in different very important territories (such as Japan) for many months. And it is no coincidence, the secret is in a winning formula!

What do you think? What is curious imagine what a PlayStation Nintendo Switch could look like? Do not hesitate to leave it in the comments!

