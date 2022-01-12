If you have a Galaxy Watch attentive, because Samsung has finally closed the Tizen App Store

And finally, now also without new Galaxy Watch with Tizen on the front, Samsung gives up and closes the blind on its Tizen mobile operating system.

It was an open secret that only lacked confirmation, especially after seeing how Google and Samsung remarried in the past I / O 2021 to introduce us to the Galaxy Watch4 with WearOS, so the announcement posted on Tizenhelp is surely not going to surprise almost anyone.

It is official that Samsung gives up and has quit Tizen for smartphones after many attempts, the last one in 2017 with an unexpected Samsung Z4, so no more Galaxy devices will arrive with Tizen pre-installed in its guts, as well as no support or new applications for those already available.

In fact, as the GSMArena colleagues confirmed, the giant Samsung closed the Tizen App Store on December 31, 2021 forever closing the blind on its mobile operating system, which was already dying after only the availability of previously downloaded applications from the same app store.

So first it was the closure for new users and now definitive shutdown is confirmed, since we are walking towards 5 years without new smartphones with Tizen and that The Galaxy Watch have returned to WearOS also after several years with a proprietary operating system.

It has been a few months since Tizen was dying, but on December 31, 2021, the final shutdown of its App Store and the closing of the blind for Tizen on Samsung mobile devices was confirmed.

Samsung abandons Tizen, and what will happen to your Galaxy Watch and its updates you will not like

If you have a device with Tizen, you will have already seen that when accessing the application store our previous downloads are not even shown, but just an error message indicating that the service is no longer available in no case.

This supposes the end of the road for Samsung smartphones Z1, Z2, Z3 and Z4, as well as for all samsung smart watches used by Tizen, although fortunately in his case, given its accessory nature, yes can continue to be used through Galaxy Wearable linked to an Android smartphone.

It is time to give way to the future, and that so far only happens for Android, iOS or HarmonyOS!

What Samsung mobile do I buy? Buying guide with the best models of 2021

Related topics: Apps, Samsung

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe

3 free months of Amazon Audible Get them here