“I can’t drink like I’m 20”: Katy Perry launched her own line of non-alcoholic beverages

U.S-. Katy Perry started the new year with everything. Not only does he leave all viewers in awe of his show in Las Vegas, but also just started in a new field. On January 6, the artist launched her own brand of non-alcoholic beverages, From Soi, a line of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink sparkling snacks with natural adaptogens.

In a recent interview about his new line called From Soi, Katy Perry He explained why he decided to make the drinks without alcohol. “Well, I’m 37 years old, so I definitely can’t drink like I’m 20,” joked the artist. “On a weekday, having a couple of alcoholic beverages will take me out of the presence game for a day or two,” commented the star.

“I like to have a little self-control during the week and then have dinner with friends and stuff on the weekends or when I’m not working, et cetera. But it’s really about balance, “he explained. Perry. The singer also said that she will “go through phases” of drinking and not drinking. “Sometimes I am not drinking and I am very focused. And then sometimes I think, it’s not a big deal, “he said.

From Soi, that Perry He explained that in French it means “pleasure in moderation,” it is available to buy in cans or bottles, and comes in three flavors, each made with fresh ingredients. Purple Lune has notes of blackberry nectar, vanilla oak and rose petals; Champignon Dreams has an earthy flavor with essence of strawberries and grapefruit; and Golden Hour is made up of warm citrus, lemongrass, and leafy herbs.

“I love herbs. I love alchemy. I love wellness. And I love the feel of some of these different adaptogens that are actually in the drinks. Some of these herbal ingredients will help brighten your mood or help you relax at night, “he said. Perry about creating the drinks. The artist worked with Morgan mclachlan, co-founder and co-creator of the brand.