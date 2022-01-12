‘how much they want for their changarro and we see’ – El Financiero

After making it known that Citigroup will put on sale to Banamex, Ricardo Salinas Pliego He was one of the first Mexican businessmen to show his interest in buying this financial institution.

The owner of TV AztecaThrough his Twitter account, he assured that he has always believed and invested in Mexico and Mexicans, for which he asked his team to analyze whether it is feasible to acquire this bank.

“That is why I have asked my team to analyze the convenience of acquiring Citibanamex and to redouble my commitment to Mexico, the Mexicans and their future,” he said.

He even called Citi to say how much he wants for his “changarro” and, in case of acquiring it, he offered to open the bank 365 days a year from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Salinas Pliego he also owns Salinas Group, Elektra and Banco Azteca, in addition to being one of the richest men in Mexico and Latin America.

This Tuesday, Citi announced that it will abandon its consumer and corporate banking business in Mexico and put up for sale the Banamex brand, the Afore, brokerage house and its retail business, which includes credit portfolio, cards and credit to companies, among others.

According to data from the National Banking and Securities Commission (CNBV)Grupo Financiero Citibanamex is the third largest that operates in Mexico, with a total of one trillion 433 thousand 851 million pesos.

Alberto Gomez, Corporate Director of Institutional Development, Economic Studies and Communication of Grupo Financiero Citibanamex, assured that the sale of the bank “has nothing to do with an issue of the economic prospects of Mexico.”