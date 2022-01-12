How Much Should An Adult’s Normal Blood Pressure Be?

After the COVID-19 pandemic and now the omicron variant, people are more alert about these respiratory diseases that cause damage to various organs of the body as a consequence.

On the other hand, users on social networks have commented more about this new variant of the disease, specifically about the symptoms, as well as the causes and consequences of these conditions.

Under this scenario, people have been more aware of their blood pressure, since it has been known that by knowing it, it is possible to know if oxygenation and blood pressure is in an adequate range, since many people do not They present some other symptoms in the case of COVID-19, so that through pressure, a respiratory disease or hypertension can be made known or ruled out.

About cardiovascular diseases

Remember that people can have high blood pressure or hypertension, And still feel good; high blood pressure does not cause signs of illness that a person can easily see or feel.

On the other hand, it is important to note that high blood pressure is very common in older people and becomes one of the most serious and dangerous health problems in human beings; This can be controlled through lifestyle changes such as exercise and diet, as well as specific medications.

The consequences of not having control over these types of blood pressure spikes can lead to strokes, heart disease, and even eye problems and kidney failure.

How much should a normal blood pressure be?

Blood pressure refers to that force that the blood exerts against the arterial walls, which is registered through two numbers, the first corresponding to the systolic blood pressure, which refers to the pressure caused by the heart contracts and pushes the blood out.

In the case of the second piece of information that appears when taking blood pressure, it is called diastolic blood pressure, which occurs when the heart relaxes and fills with blood.

And to obtain the result of the measurement of this blood pressure it is usually expressed by placing the number of the systolic blood pressure over the number of the diastolic blood pressure.

Under this scenario, users have asked about what is the ideal or normal pressure within the correct range for adults; According to information issued by specialists in the medical field, normal blood pressure for adults is defined as a systolic pressure of less than 120 and a diastolic pressure of less than 80, indicated as 120/80.

