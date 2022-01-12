Hideo Kojima ignites the hype for his next game with curious teaser

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

We have known for a long time that Hideo Kojima works on various projects that, for now, are a mystery. The Japanese creative does not stop raising the hype of his fans, because this morning he published an image on social networks that many consider the first teaser of his next game.

The creative knows that the players are aware of his movements, so he decided to give them a surprise that was undoubtedly effective. He used his Twitter account to once again reaffirm that he has a new game in his hands and hinted at a possible reveal.

His fans did not take long to react in different ways, as there are very excited players and others who once again dedicated themselves to creating theories about Kojima and Abandoned.

Find out: Will it shake up the industry? Kojima defines one of his projects as ‘radical’

Hideo Kojima elevates the mystery behind his next project

The creative published an image where only one thing can be seen: a blue folder on a pink background. This is a photograph of your computer desktop. What was striking is that the name of the folder is in Japanese.

After some searches and the cooperation of several fans, it was verified that said folder is called “New project”. So some Kojima fans got excited about what’s to come and the possibility of an imminent announcement.

There are players who believe that the folder could have files related to a possible sequel to Death stranding. There were even people who related their color to BLUE BOX, a study in charge of Abandoned. There are also players who asked for a sequel to Policenauts.

While Kojima didn’t reveal anything else about it, it certainly raised the hype for many. His followers on Twitter asked him for more information about it and the release of a trailer. However, the developer was silent.

新 企 画 ＝ New project – Fujitika♨ (@UpUpInTheSpace) January 12, 2022

here we go again but AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA pic.twitter.com/WZtSHJwWG4 – Julian “Foxy” Romo 🔜 TFF GFSC 22 🦊🎮🔶 (@MASTERFURRYX) January 12, 2022

Blue Folder Game Studios – Shajee Alvi (@ShajeeUrRehman) January 12, 2022

At the time of this writing, we do not know any concrete information about this new Kojima project. It was previously confirmed that he is working on a AAA title that everyone will supposedly want to play, but there are no clues that will reveal what kind of title it is.

In case you missed it: Kojima Productions opens new division to bring its games to film and TV

We recommend you visit this link to find out all the news related to Kojima Productions and its upcoming projects.

Related Video: Will Kojima Betray Sony?