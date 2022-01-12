Headspace Health Announces Acquisition of Sayana, an AI-Powered Mental Health and Wellness Company

The company continues its investment in building a platform of accessible, affordable and personalized mental health solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, January 12, 2022– (BUSINESS WIRE) – Headspace Health, the provider of the world’s most comprehensive and accessible digital mental health platform, today announced the acquisition of Sayana, an AI-powered mental health and wellness company. Sayana will expand Headspace Health’s ability to provide personalized self-care content to its growing global member base.

Founded in 2018 and endorsed by Y Combinator in 2020, Sayana has helped users around the world improve their mental well-being by helping their members become more aware of the connections between their feelings and events. The Saya Self-Care app takes advantage of chat sessions with an AI person named Sayana, which encourages users to track their mood along with what influences it. Sayana personalizes user experiences based on their mood logs and trends, displaying high-quality content and self-care exercises rooted in cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), acceptance commitment therapy ( acceptance commitment therapy, ACT) and dialectical behavioral therapy (DBT), as well as breathing exercises. Additionally, the Sayana Sleep app helps members enjoy deep and restful sleep sessions sequenced according to their mood and sleep patterns.

“Amid a rapidly growing landscape of mental health and wellness applications, Sayana has developed an exceptionally engaging member experience backed by world-class AI and machine learning algorithms,” said Russell Glass, CEO of Headspace Health. “Sayana’s technology, and more importantly, the Sayana team, will help us significantly advance our content and product strategy as we continue to build the world’s most comprehensive mental health and wellness platform.”

In the immediate aftermath of the recent merger between Headspace and Ginger, Headspace Health is creating an integrated experience to address the full spectrum of mental health needs, from prevention to clinical care, all from a platform backed by AI and data science. Today, Ginger is leveraging AI to support her team of behavioral health coaches, therapists, and psychiatrists to ensure quality interactions with members, comprehensive service tracking, and close collaboration among care providers. Headspace harnesses the power of AI to display and recommend content to encourage healthy habits. With the addition of Sayana, Headspace Health will enhance your ability to personalize members’ experiences, thereby better understanding, supporting, and enhancing their feelings and moods.

Sayana Founder and CEO Sergey Fayfer will join Headspace Health and take on a product leadership role, along with an experienced team of engineers and designers who will further drive the unique and engaging experiences of company members.

“From our inception, we have had a mission at Sayana to make personal care available to everyone,” said Sergey Fayfer, founder and CEO of Sayana. “We are delighted to bring together our expertise in technology, engineering and design to help advance Headspace Health in its efforts to democratize high-quality, affordable mental health care around the world.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Headspace Health is the world’s leading provider of wellness and mental health solutions. Through our flagship brand Headspace, we have touched the lives of more than 100 million people in 190 countries through mindfulness tools to manage stress, sleep and concentration. Our corporate brands, Headspace for Work and Ginger, are distributed through more than 3,500 companies, including Starbucks, Adobe, Delta Air Lines, and ViacomCBS; and through health plans like Cigna. Employees of our members and business partners have access to tools for mindfulness and meditation, CBT, coaching, therapy, and psychiatry, ultimately helping them to be healthier and more productive. For more information about Headspace Health and our family of brands, visit www.headspacehealth.com.

