“He opened the doors”: Denzel Washington’s particular message to the iconic Sidney Poitier after his death

U.S-. On January 6, one of the most legendary actors of the world passed away at the age of 94. Hollywood, Sidney Poitier, Y Denzel Washington He joined the long list of celebrities who paid tribute to the star after his passing. He was the first black man to win the Academy Award for Best Actor, when he was recognized for Lilies of the Field on April 13, 1964.

Denzel Washington paid tribute to his friend through a statement. “It was a privilege to call Sidney Poitier my friend. He was a kind man and he opened doors for us that had been closed for years. God bless him and his family, “said the actor. 38 years after the triumph of Poitier In 1964, the star became the second black man to win a Oscar award for best actor in 2002.

While accepting the Oscar for Best Actor in 2002 for his role in Training day, Washington recognized Poitier, who was awarded an Honorary Award earlier that night. “For forty years, I have been chasing Sidney. They finally give it to me, what do they do? They give it to him the same night. I’ll always be following in your footsteps. There’s nothing I’d rather do, sir. Nothing I prefer to do, “he said before receiving a standing ovation.

In a recent interview with Variety posted the day he died Poitier, Washington He talked about the mutual admiration they had for each other, but that never really came to fruition in a collaboration. “God bless you. Still here. But yeah, I missed that opportunity, “said the actor after saying that he would have liked to co-star in a movie with him.

During a 2008 interview with the Academy, Poitier He referred to the importance of the triumph of Washington in the Oscar awards. “It represented progress. It represented the dimensionalization of the film industry. It meant embracing a kind of democracy that had taken a long time to mature. It was an example of the persistence, effort and determination of young people of color. It was spectacular, “he said.