Hackers in Fortnite: streamers run into players who fly

The hackers do their thing in all kinds of video games, especially if they have a multiplayer and competitive component like Fortnite. In one of the streamer’s last live shows CouRage, where he played with Ninja Y SypherPK, they were able to witness how one of these cheats it could fly and kill them with almost total impunity. We tell you everything we know about these cheaters, not without first reminding you that Fortnite Chapter 3 continues in the Season 1 from his Battle Pass:

Fortnite: Flying Hackers Troll Ninja, SypherPK and CouRage

In a video uploaded on 01/10/2022 to the secondary channel of the streamer CouRage, called More CouRage, we can see how he compiles his encounters with a cheat that can fly in Fortnite. The video in question is just below:

At minute 01:20 you can see how CouRage is eliminated by a player who flew around him and shot him like nothing. Indeed, both in this title and in many others of this and other genres, the possibility of flying (and not fall) It gives us an extreme advantage since it is not an action that can be performed by itself in the game, and that is reserved for hackers and other cheaters who use tools to access and modify the game code. In the rest of the video, the offender in question is seen flying and moving at will.

To add insult to injury, in the CouRage video we can see how the player in question uses the Fortnite function to mask our nickname from the rest of the players (appears simply as “PLAYER[332]”), even if that does not prevent you from being reported, as CouRage did.

These kinds of things are, fortunately, isolated cases, although the fact that it has appeared to Ninja and company in a joint stream may imply that it is a case of trolling and / or stream sniping deliberate. That is, players who deliberately get into games where streamers are broadcasting in order to ruin their experience. In any case, it is still one more curiosity of the many that Fortnite offers us.

