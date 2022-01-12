Guardians of the Galaxy are stopped by Omicron

Director James Gunn offers some updates on the Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas special that can be seen on Disney Plus.

They are currently shooting Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the film that will be the closing of the trilogy of the funniest heroes of Marvel studios. But before it reaches the cinema we can see a Christmas special of these characters on the streaming platform Disney Plus which can be accessed via this link. Director James gunn has revealed that it will be a lot of fun and that those who have read the script are very excited. But they have not been able to shoot because of Omicron.

«There is little left until the next filming begins. We were supposed to shoot one day in Los Angeles, and there’s too much Omicron out there, so we couldn’t do it. We will have to adapt it. I have not started yet. I’m excited. It’s fun. The Christmas special is… I’m almost jealous of him, even though I wrote it because people were so freaked out by how much they love the script for the Christmas special than I do. I’m almost like: Well wait! Here I have this movie that I have been working on for two years. You love the holiday special that I literally wrote in no time. But, it is very funny and very good.

There are not many details of the plot.

Supposedly the special will try as Peter Quill / Star Lord (Chris Pratt) try to convince the rest of the Guardians of the Galaxy to celebrate Christmas in the middle of space, although obviously the rest of the members of the group, being from other planets, do not know the tradition.

In addition, it has already been speculated that we will be able to see Nova / Sam Alexander, a character who will receive great power and who could be introduced in this story and later be very important in the future of the game. Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe.

The special of Guardians of the Galaxy It will premiere on Christmas 2022 in the Disney Plus streaming platform.