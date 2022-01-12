Government of Mexico discarded interest in acquiring Citibanamex operations

Federal Government will not acquire Citibanamex

The Secretary of the Interior, Adam Augusto López, ruled out that the Federal Government is interested in acquiring CitibanamexWell, he said, its purpose is centered on the public investment, highlighting the development of “great national projects”.

“The Government is focused on the budgetary efforts of public investment in the development of large national projects (…) Public works have been levers of regional development in this construction stage and as they are opened in the operation they will help the economy”.

He also clarified that so far there is no official information that a business group has a purchase offer. This, despite Ricardo Salinas Pliego, owner of Banco Azteca, had expressed in his account of Twitter that your team I already analyzed the convenience of “acquiring Citibanamex”.

In this vein, the politician was confident that the taxes generated by the sale of the assets will be paid; reiterated that the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SCHP) will be the supervisor of said process.

“We don’t know at this time (if it will cause taxes) (…) Until we have the report of in what terms the generation of assets is carried out (…) There it will be necessary to review what tax it causes ”, he clarified.

Adán Augusto affirmed that there is no official of any buyer interested in acquiring Citibanamex. (Photo: REUTERS / Henry Romero)

On the other hand, he denied that the departure of Citigroup of consumer and business banking reflects a fall in the Mexican economy, since, he said, it is only the exercise of the right of investors.

“The economy in the country is doing well, in full recovery. It is simply and simply the exercise of the right of a group of investors to rethink their investment in the country (…) Not a bad sign”He said at the morning conference.

It should be noted that on January 6, the president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) noted that the historical inflation in Mexico it had exceeded those registered in the six-year terms of the former presidents Enrique Peña Nieto Y Felipe Calderón.

However, the Tabasco clarified that the 7.37% annual inflation registered until November 2021 was the product of “An external phenomenon” derived from the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to ensuring that the purchasing power was not affected for this hike.

(Photo: Cuartoscuro)

Following the information released by the US company, an end will be put to the union between the foreign financial company and the National Bank of Mexico (Banamex), which will be put up for sale along with its assets, as explained in a video press conference Alberto Gomez Alcala, executive director of Economic Studies and Communication of Grupo Financiero Banamex-Citigroup.

He explained that the sale will include the name of the bank, branches and ATMs. In this way, Citigroup will only be the owner of the equity banking, while the Afores, brokerage houses and retail businesses, including credit portfolios, cards and credit to SMEs will be sold in their entirety, since the company specified that they do not plan to sell Banamex in parts.

