Goodbye to the PlayStation 5, welcome (again) to the PlayStation 4 • ENTER.CO

Getting a PlayStation 5 right now is almost impossible … and it will continue to be. Since November 2020, Sony has not had consistent PS5 production, both due to chip shortages and high public demand. Now, production has been totally postponed as the company had announced from the second quarter of 2021.

But, the company did not stay with its arms crossed, now it has reactivated the manufacture of the PlayStation 4, so its users will have alternatives to buy their consoles. Although its main plan was to keep making the PS5, the company has now chosen to make one million PS4s for the public.

According to the Bloomberg news portal, the company could continue with the previous console since it is cheaper, its manufacture is much simpler and the chips it uses are less complex when developing.

Internal sources of the company, affirm that the Asians planned to discontinue the manufacture of PS4 at the end of 2021, in order to give greater relevance to the PS5. Now, with the plan changes, a Sony spokesperson confirmed that production of the PS4 will continue throughout 2022.

Analysts indicate that the shortage of semiconductors affects the entire audio part of the console, the power management and wireless communications of the PS5, that is, the lack of chips, affects the entire console. In addition, the distribution of the consoles would also be a problem, since developing it costs much more than before, strategically speaking it would not be viable, because it would probably not have many sales due to the high costs.

At the moment, the company has not been mentioned in this regard, so we do not yet know if the production of PS4 will be of all its models (Original, Slim and Pro), or if on the contrary, they will prioritize only some of them.

Image: PlayStation