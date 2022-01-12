Getafe does not rule out breaking his loan to look for a new striker

On July 5, 2021, the Getafe made the arrival of the striker official Jose Juan Macías, one of the great promises of Mexican soccer. Six months later, his role in the team of Quique Sánchez Flores it is null and its future is unknown.

Loaned by Chivas, and with a purchase option, Macias arrived at Getafe to make the leap to Europe, but, for now, in the Spanish league your step is being irrelevant.

The Mexican forward is the fifth striker in the squad for his current coach, Quique Sánchez Flores, that since he replaced Michel on the bench three months ago he has not used him in any game of League and all their participatory baggage is summarized in 25 minutes in Copa del Rey in front of the Mollerussa.

In fact, since that meeting on November 30, Macias He has not been called up again with the team and his situation, if he continues in the squad, does not seem to change much because the club is looking for another striker to shore up the roster of attackers.

The Turk Enes Unal and Sandro Ramírez seem fixed for Quique and when someone has failed due to injury, the Madrid coach has used Jaime Mata and to a lesser extent to Dario Poveda.

until Michel was dismissed, Macias I was living a different situation. Connoisseur of Mexican soccer for his stage in Pumas until 2020, to the previous technician of the Getafe he liked Macias. He needed a period of adaptation to a new football and from the beginning of the course he was giving him minutes.

Specifically, twenty-four in Mestalla, four against Sevilla, fifteen in the Camp Nou before him Barcelona, forty-five in Vallecas, and, finally, two consecutive titles on the sixth and seventh matches: at the Alfonso Pérez Coliseum against the Atlético de Madrid and in the Benito Villamarin against him Betis. Dismissed the stage of Michel with just two minutes in front of the Real society.

Since then, the Mexican has remained unpublished in the league and his future is uncertain. Getafe does not rule out breaking his assignment and leaving a free card for players like Borja Mayoral, by which the club has been interested and which is to Quique’s taste.

What seems clear is that Macias He is not going to have a leading role in Getafe and must seek minutes and continuity in another club, especially since at 22 years old and the qualities he has, what he needs is to play.

