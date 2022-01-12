George Clooney’s stunt double upset Guido Kaczka: “Nothing to see”

Once again the “Los Similar” section of Welcome Aboard, the cycle that Guido Kaczka leads, caused a sensation. In it, people who believe they have a resemblance to a famous person are presented and, once they pass through the door, the driver must guess who it is. On this occasion, the doubles of two important Hollywood figures were found: George Clooney and Brad Pitt.

After opening the door of “Los Parecidos”, Guido Kaczka questioned the participant. “Are you an actor?” He asked. “No, I’m a musician, I’m a drummer,” he replied. Then, the driver began to take risks with similarities. “Ah, I know! Football player? Technical? Nothing to do. Political? ”, He launched.

Feeling disoriented, Guido asked Valentina for her opinion. “For me it is an animated cartoon”, She took a chance and then compared him to one of the characters in the movie The Incredibles. “It makes me remember”, he assured between laughs, although the participant assured that it was not him who it was.

After telling that it was from Almagro, Kaczka finally asked him whose double it was. “Do I say it? George Clooney”, assured the participant. “Do you know what they are doing? The Great Scam ”, joked the Welcome Aboard host, referring to the previous one who was Brad Pitt’s double.

“Guido we are ripping you off”, The participant who had been in front of the camera minutes earlier said that he was a native of Avellanera and that he worked as a truck driver making deliveries. Given the coincidence, both looked at each other and, at the request of the driver, they met in the study.

George Clooney’s doppelganger met Brad Pitt’s doppelganger

Finally both participants hugged and posed together. Meanwhile, the host joked about the well-known final scene of the movie The Big Scam in which Brad Pitt, George Clooney and the rest of his companions are in front of Las Fuentes de Bellagio after committing the robbery.