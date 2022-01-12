George Clooney – Martin Cid Magazine

George Clooneand was born on May 6, 1961 in Lexington, Kentucky (United States).

About George Clooney

George Clooney. From Michael Vlasaty – DSC_3336, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=32437627

George Clooney is an American actor, director, and producer who began his career on the series Emergencies (made of Dr. Doug Ross).

Then he starred Batman and Robin (1997), of which we hope never to speak, and launched into the direction with Confessions of a Dangerous Mind (2002). He won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for Syriana (2005) and also has another as a producer of Argo (2012), which won Best Picture that year.

He is a star and his latest film as a director is an adaptation of the novel by, El Bar de las Grandes Esperanzas (2021), for Amazon Prime Video.

And yes, like many others he has directed a movie for Netflix, Midnight Sky (2020).

He has been handsome of the year and most attractive man on the planet and part of the galaxy on many occasions.

