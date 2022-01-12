George Clooney invites you to Italy to dine with him

George Clooney is one of the most popular actors of Hollywood, and with the star status it has, launched a call for compete for a trip to Italy and to be able to dine with him and his wife Amal at their mansion in Lake of Como.

The striking thing about this giveaway is that You can take a companion to enjoy a trip to Italy, stay in an exclusive hotel and meet and live with the actor.

The Oscar-winning actor launched the bases by means of Instagram, where it offers more information about the contest.

This contest is carried out together with Omaze, a company that is dedicated to raising funds to help charities, such as the one owned by the actor.

“Once the pandemic is over, I want you to come celebrate with me and Amal at our house in Lago di Como (…) To support my foundation, we will take you and a friend to Italy, we will put you in one of our favorite hotels and we will pass time together in our house ”.

All you have to do is go to the Omaze.com/Clooney site, where you can buy tickets with a cost from 10 to 100 Dollars; You can also participate for free, but the possibilities will be less.

The call will close on next July 16 and the winner will be announced on August 4.

Charitable cause

The actor of “Gravity” joined forces with Omaze, a company that raises funds to help charities. The objective of this initiative is to support the George Clooney Foundation for Justice, association that fights for human rights.

The actor’s organization advocates “People unjustly attacked by oppressive governments through the courts and works to expose corruption”, it also supports underserved communities around the world.