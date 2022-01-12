General Motors Announces Internet Sales Service for Used Cars

EFE.- General Motors (GM) announced on Tuesday that it will launch a new service for the sale of used cars, both online and in dealerships, called CarBravo with which it will compete with the internet sales giants like Carvana or CarMax.

GM’s new service announcement comes nearly a year after Ford launched a similar product called the Ford Blue Advantage.

GM said in a statement that the CarBravo website will be launched in the spring of this year. and that the company will immediately begin recruiting Chevrolet, Buick and GMC brand dealerships to participate in the service.

GM’s fourth brand, Cadillac, positioned in the luxury market, is working on its own used car sales service.

The automaker said the creation of CarBravo will provide consumers with more choice and access to larger stocks of used vehicles. GM dealerships are estimated to have an inventory of about 400,000 used vehicles.

GM North America President Steve Carlisle said the vehicles that will be available at CarBravo will come from dealerships across the country as well as from GM’s core used vehicle inventory.

Carlisle also said that the service CarBravo will offer both GM and non-GM brand vehicles.

“CarBravo is designed to provide customers with the convenience of buying the way they want, where they want, online, at the dealership, or both,” added Carlisle.

All vehicles at CarBravo will be inspected and “conditioned” to meet service standards.

The decision GM to launch CarBravo occurs at a time when the used vehicle market is reaching its historically highest levels due to the shortage of new cars due to the chip crisis.

According to the data provided by GM, 70% of the vehicles sold annually in the United States are used, and many of these sales are controlled by internet companies like Carvana and CarMax.

