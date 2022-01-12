From Billie Eilish to Harry Styles, Ye and Swedish House Mafia

After two years of cancellations and postponements due to the pandemic, one of the most important mass events in the world of entertainment is back and that is a report confirmed that Coachella 2022 is ready to return and will have artists like Billie eilish, Harry Styles, Ye And till Swedish House Mafia.

The report was made by Billboard, who cited a source and said they confirmed the information before a poster began to circulate this Thursday with the alleged artists who will be in this edition.

Which artists will be at Coachella 2022?

In the 2020 edition, which was canceled and postponed several times due to the pandemic, the participation of Rage Against The Machine, Travis scott Y Frank ocean, but none of them will be in the 2022 edition.

