From Billie Eilish to Harry Styles, Ye and Swedish House Mafia

After two years of cancellations and postponements due to the pandemic, one of the most important mass events in the world of entertainment is back and that is a report confirmed that Coachella 2022 is ready to return and will have artists like Billie eilish, Harry Styles, Ye And till Swedish House Mafia.

The report was made by Billboard, who cited a source and said they confirmed the information before a poster began to circulate this Thursday with the alleged artists who will be in this edition.

Which artists will be at Coachella 2022?

In the 2020 edition, which was canceled and postponed several times due to the pandemic, the participation of Rage Against The Machine, Travis scott Y Frank ocean, but none of them will be in the 2022 edition.

Rage Against The Machine will no longer participate, while Travis Scott’s intervention was canceled after the Astroworld Festival tragedy where 10 people died.

On the other hand Frank Ocean changed his participation in Coachella for 2023.

Although Billboard did not reveal all the artists who will participate, it did confirm the presence of Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Kanye West (YE) and Swedish House Mafia.

So far, none of the artists has confirmed their participation on their social networks.

When and where will Coachella 2022 take place?

According to the Billboard report, Coachella will take place at the Empire Polo Grounds, in Indio, California.

Although the 2020 edition was planned for April, it was postponed to October to later be canceled in 2021 and this year, in 2022, The most important music festival in the United States will take place from April 15 to 17 and from April 22 to 24 of the same month.