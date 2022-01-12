Fossils found in Australia from more than 15 million years ago

These fossils in Australia take us back to a period in the history of the island where an immense biodiversity lived together.

Today Australia is home to ten deserts in its vast area: the Great Sandy Desert, the Tanami Desert, the Simpson Desert and the Gibson Desert, as well as the Little Sandy Desert, the Strzelecki, the Sturt, the Tirari and the Pedirka. However, millions of years ago, this territory located in Oceania was completely different, something that the findings of fossils in Australia made by paleontologists Matthew McCurry and his colleague Michael Frese when they were digging for fossils from the Jurassic period.

A farmer looked for them after finding a fossilized leaf in a piece of hard, brown rock in their lands adjacent to the area where the experts were doing their excavations. McCurry and Frese went to the area indicated by the farmer (Mcgraths flat) and they made a finding that changes everything that was thought of the Australian territory.

The paleontologist pair has already unearthed thousands of fossils ranging from flowering plants to fruits and seeds to insects, spiders, pollen and fish. It is about an entire ecosystem that could reveal the existence in the past of unknown species.

“There is all the diversity with a wide range of organisms, from fungi to plants and fish, and there is also their interaction. There are behavioral tests. It has all the attributes of a world-class fossil deposit, of which we have very, very few in Australia. ‘ “It is a kind of Rosetta stone of the entire ecology of this Middle Miocene environment. We don’t have any other window to that period that tells us what that part of Australia was like. ‘

Species in perfect condition

In a study published in the middle Science Advances, the researchers announced that their discoveries belong to a period known as Middle Miocene, a time before what Australia is today: an area where dry areas are those that occupy a large portion of the island.

You can read the full study at this link.

Something that also draws attention is the excellent preservation of fossils, which facilitates research around you. For example, you can observe the respiratory system of a spider or the ten grains of pollen attached to the head of a sawfly.

Researchers have found probable new species conserved in the rock deposit at a rate of more than one a day. So far, eight excavations have been carried out on the ground in which notable finds continue to emerge.

How was the Miocene period

The Miocene epoch dates back to between 23 and 5 million years ago. At that time, Australia had already separated from Antarctica and South America and began its movement towards the north. The territory was rich in a huge variety of plant and animal life.

About 14 million years ago, what experts call Middle Miocene disruption, an abrupt change in the climate that caused a mass extinction. Australia became an increasingly arid territory and the tropical forests became dry and desert scrub. Just what characterizes much of Australia today.

The new fossil deposit discovered at McGraths Flat offers an unprecedented insight into much more about Australian ecosystems.

