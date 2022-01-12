Forza Horizon 5 will be updated in a big way in 2022

Last year was the release of Forza Horizon 5 and this year will be the year of consolidation. As you can imagine, what we have seen so far from the new Playground Games game is the spearhead, there is a lot more to come this year that we have just started. The study has announced that it has big plans for Forza Horizon 5 to fatten up with content in the coming months, content and updates that will arrive to finish rounding something that is already almost perfect.

Playground is aware of some problems that the title carries and after the Christmas holidays the batteries are going to be put in order to correct all those known faults. Some are subtle, but others perhaps somewhat more complex, they will also be corrected in future updates. Through the official game forums and Windows Central we have learned all the details of the next updates for Forza Horizon 5.

Update details for Forza Horizon 5

Credits and progress : Forza Horizon 5 offers thousands of credits that reward players for taking virtually any action in the game, but many of them are buggy and cannot be completed, have seemingly randomly resetting progress, or have incorrect or misleading descriptions. Playground is investigating and working to correct these issues.

Festival Playlist Progress : It's the way Playground introduces new cars, events, and more to the game over time, but there was no shortage of problems. Various challenges cannot be completed and related objectives cannot be obtained. Playground is working to prevent this issue in the future, as well as retroactively rewarding players who have participated in daily challenges and scavenger hunts who have shown glitches at previous festivals.

Leaderboards Forza Horizon 5 offers dozens of leaderboards that allow players to compete for the best scores and records in PR Stunts, Rivals, and more. However, many of the top spots in these rankings are dominated by players who have used cheats to get incredibly high scores. Playground is working to remove these incorrect scores and prevent future attempts to bypass the system.

Steering wheel compatibilityForza Horizon 5 made major improvements to wheel support in the past, but gamers (especially on PC) continued to experience a host of issues. Playground is investigating many of the reported issues, including crashes, lack of force feedback, and more.

Among all this we must remember that Forza Horizon 5 continues to grow exponentially in recent weeks, so much to the point that the game has already exceeded 15 million players, a milestone far above the previous installments of the saga.