forget about ordering cars from the app from this device

Uber has been without a doubt one of the digital native companies with the greatest impact on app-influenced lifestyles.

The services by applications have allowed to scale in the market, from a very interesting practice and that of services through these resources.

Complementing daily habits allows users of digital resources to grow in the market.

Uber has made the decision to accommodate the provision of its app on certain devices and the brand will bet on a fewer number of devices, for which to request service from the platform.

The app is undoubtedly a good case of how digital native brands adjust their operations and do so at a time when relevance to online demand is valued, where we increasingly see scenarios that adapt to the decisions they make the consumer.

A great case related to this is the one that revealed at the time how Samsung Pay said goodbye to Mexico, leaving a huge gap in the digital wallet segment and exhibiting the state of demand for this service in the world. country.

Digital native brands making decisions

Uber leaves the Apple Watch and with it only leaves an apology to users who have already been left without being able to request their car through the clock and an emoji of sadness with which it communicates to its service subscribers to ask for the cars or service of delivery through the mobile app.

There are two important points to study with Uber’s decision, the first is the low use of these apps through wearable devices and the second is that this segment of products only matters to the consumer for activities such as measuring physical activity, monitoring vital signs and complement the activities of the brand’s flagship cell phone, making it impossible to order a car if you forget your cell phone at home and find yourself on the street.

The scenario shown poses new limitations for wearables and how smart watches have become simple complements to star devices such as the iPhone.

Within the wearable market, an interesting exercise has been patented and that is to bet on a technology that appears to innovate, but only manages to enhance the resources that the range currently uses, such as smartphones, to create an ecosystem around the brand.

Uber makes an impact decision

The impact that technology has on our lives extends through applications that have settled on these devices, proving the technological functionality with which it seeks to take advantage of habits and lifestyles marked by technology.

From this impact an interesting method is exhibited and it is the one that has to do with the way in which today brands are defined before the consumer, who from the use of these resources defines increasingly marked interests in consumption.

In this it is important to understand the tasks that are being determined in the market and that have to do with the way in which consumers are involved.

Invariably we see a consumer determined by the way in which the market assumes to understand the resources that are worth to stand out both in their personal life and in their professional performance.

Today technology has defined new roles in people’s daily lives and the exercise they carry out in order to stand out and not only that, to scale in the interest they have as a brand before the consumer has been remarkable.

