five reasons why many believe it is the best console on the market – FayerWayer

Microsoft describes it as the smallest Xbox ever with next-gen performance. The Xbox Series S is big on power despite its price, and for many it is the best console on the market.

We are talking about a console that rarely exceeds $ 400, which is worth half the Xbox Series X and a third of what a Playstation 5 can cost.

On a commercial level, it is still below the Series X, but to be honest, the gameplay experience is very similar and many experts who have used both consoles of the new generation of Microsoft end up opting for the Series S.

Similarities yes, differences too, but above all there are five reasons why gamers believe that the Xbox Series S is the best console on the market.

A price so low that it seems to make no sense

It is as if Xiaomi had made a console, but in this case it was Microsoft. The price of the Xbox Series S is so low that it seems to make no sense for how optimal and powerful it is. In Chile it is obtained from 319,990 pesos.

The insistence on price has to do with value for money. It is a small, inexpensive console that can play games at 120 FPS, up to 1440p and many of its titles stand out with 4K technology.

The inclusion of HDR, Ray Tracing – a technology that is responsible for improving highlights, shadows and reflections – and ultra-fast load times, the main attributes that Microsoft sold for the X Series, which are also in the S Series. it is extremely quiet.

Xbox Series S (Unsplash)

A console with a premium CPU

The size of its older brother and even the size of Sony’s PlayStation 5. The Xbox Series S has an identical CPU to the Series X. Both have an 8-core AMD Zen 2, with very little difference in speed (3.8 GHZ vs. 3.6).

A big difference is in the capacity of the GPUs and both of AMD. The X Series has the RDNA 2 52 CUs 1.825 GHz model, while the S Series has the AMD RDNA 2 20 CUs 1.565 GHz. While the former runs at 12.15 teraflops, the latter only at 4.

They prefer it for its size

Not everyone loved the Playstation 5’s spaceship design, and others turned down the Xbox Series X because it’s literally a more rectangular than square black box. Few cabinets or racks have spaces or compartments for a console of its measurements, but the S Series will fit anywhere.

The Xbox Series S has a simple design, it can go portrait or landscape on any desk or table and fits anywhere. It is perfect for those days when we go to Grandma’s house and want to continue playing. It fits exceptionally in any backpack thanks to its measurements 65 x 151 x 275 mm. Thanks, Microsoft.

Xbox Series S (Unsplash)

Don’t be fooled by its storage

It is, very much in quotes, the “weak point” of the Xbox Series S. It only has a 512 GB disk and the worst of all is that after the initial configuration it has 364 GB left for video games, so the initial scenario is not for players who dream of a vast library.

That’s probably the main reason for the price of the Series S. But peace of mind. Microsoft has managed and the Redmond have installed in their two next-generation consoles a space to place a 1TB Seagate expansion card and the S Series has support for removable hard drives via USB.

A 1TB or 2TB hard drive and you’re going to have an enviable library of games.

Xbox Series S (Unsplash)

Blessed backward compatibility

Having a new generation Xbox, including the S Series, guarantees the backward compatibility envisioned by Microsoft. You can play your favorite titles from the One or even from the first consoles of the company on your new computer.

The only downside is that since they are only digital, older games that are only kept in physical format and that are not available in the Xbox store will not be able to be part of the Series S experience.

However, in the store they usually surprise with news, expanding the catalog of video games available with that of up to four generations ago. So, if your favorite childhood game is missing, the one that you enjoyed a lot with the first Xbox or 360, don’t worry, they could load it at some point.