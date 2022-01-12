Films that will hit theaters in 2022

Several Marvel and DC Comics tapes, the new by Paul Thomas Anderson, Guillermo del Toro or Keneth Branagh and the second part of ‘Avatar’. These are the films that will arrive in the country during the new year.

‘Spencer ‘(Pablo Larraín)

January 20

The new film from the director of No (2012), Neruda (2016) and Jackie (2016) is focused on another historical figure: Princess Diana of Wales. With a highly applauded performance by Kristen Stewart, it tells the intimate story of the days when Lady Di decided to part ways with Prince Charles during a three-day trip with the royal family.

‘The Batman ‘(Matt Reeves)

March 3rd

Many actors have played Batman throughout history, some with more success than others. In this new version, one of the great bets of Warner and DC Comics for next year, the responsibility falls on Robert Pattinson. Joining him will be Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman and Colin Farrel as the Penguin.

Puede leer: ¿Qué pasó en Matrix antes de ‘The Matrix Resurrections’?

‘Red ‘(Domee Shi)

March 10th

The upcoming Pixar film tells the story of Mei Lee, a 13-year-old Chinese-Canadian girl who goes through all the mood swings of adolescence while putting up with her demanding and overprotective mom. With an even bigger problem: every time he gets excited, stressed or too angry he turns into a giant vixen.

‘Belfast ‘(Kenneth Branagh)

To define date

One of the favorites for Oscar awards that will be delivered in March, so it will probably be on the Colombian billboard between February and April. A very personal film for its director, as it tells the story of a boy who lives his childhood in the middle of the armed conflict that hit Northern Ireland at the end of the sixties.

‘Licorice Pizza ‘(Paul Thomas Anderson)

To define date

Director of There Will Be Blood (2007) and Phantom Thread (2017) brings an initiation film that tells the love story of two teenagers, one of them with an incipient acting career, in California in the seventies. It was the best movie of 2001 in America, according to the National Board of Review.

Le puede interesar: ‘Fue la mano de Dios’: el cine como redención

‘Nightmare Alley ‘(Guillermo del Toro)

To define date

Director of The shape of water (2017) presents one of his most ambitious projects: an adaptation of The alley of lost souls, William Lindsay’s novel that was already made into a movie in 1947. Starring Bradley Cooper and Cate Blanchett, it is about a ‘hustler’ who teams up with a fortune teller to scam millionaires.

‘Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets’ (David Yates)

Between april and june

It is the third film in the saga that occurs several decades before the events narrated in Harry Potter. During the 1930s, just before World War II, Albus Dumbledore, Newt Scamander and their friends try to stop the dark wizard Gellert Grindewald, who continues with his plan to dominate the Muggles.

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ (Sam Raimi)

May 5th

After the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home and from series like Loki or WandavisionMarvel continues to explore the concept of the multiverse with a new Doctor Strange movie. While investigating about the time gem, the character, played by Benedict Cumberbatch, ends up unleashing unspeakable evil.

Le puede interesar: ‘El poder del perro’: nada es lo que parece

‘Top Gun: Maverick ‘(Joseph Kosinski)

May 26

In 2022 Tom Cruise will not only return to his role as Ethan Hunt with Mission Impossible 7. He will also return to one of the characters that brought him to fame in the eighties: pilot Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchel from Top gun. This sequel takes place 35 years after the first film and shows the relationship of Maverick, now an instructor, with Goose’s son, his dead friend.

‘Lightyear ‘(Angus MacLane)

June

Although the story of Toy story officially ended with the fourth film in the series, released in 2019, Pixar intends to expand its success with spin-offs of other characters. This is the first of them: the story of the ‘real’ hero who inspired, in the movie universe, the Buzz Lightyear toy.

‘Thor: Love and Thunder ‘(Taika Waititi)

July

Thor Love and Thunder

Another of the movies of Marvel by 2022. It is based on the comics of Mighty thor, in which the superhero’s girlfriend, Jane Foster, played by Natalie Portman, acquires the powers of the god of thunder. Chris Hemsworth returns to play Thor and Taika Waititi, who directed the applause Thor: Ragnarok, is again in charge of the script and direction.

Puede interesarle: El eco de ‘Los olvidados’, la película de Luis Buñuel, se sentirá en Bogotá

‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse ‘(Joaquim Dos Santos)

October

After the success of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018), the animated film that presented the story of Miles Morales, the first Afro-Latino Spider-Man, Sony and Marvel will release a sequel in which Miles embarks on an adventure through the multiverse with Gwen Stacy (Spider-Woman). ) and Miguel O’hara (Spider-Man 2099).

‘The Flash ‘(Andy Muschietti)

November

Ezra Miller returns to the costume of Flash, the DC Comics superhero who already appeared in The Justice League (2017). In this case, its origin will be counted; how police scientist Barry Allen becomes, by crashing a tray of chemicals, into a man with super speed. DC will also premiere, a month later, Aquaman 2: The Lost Kingdom.

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ‘(Ryan Coogler)

November

Black Panther 2: Wakanda for Ever

The last months of 2022 will have a billboard full of superheroes and Marvel’s bet is the sequel to the applauded Black panther. It is not known very well what the story will be about, due to the death of Chadwick Boseman, the actor who played the superhero, but apparently it will have to do with Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o), who used to be his partner.

Le puede interesar: “Tomarse la pastilla roja”: cómo la extrema derecha se apoderó del discurso de ‘Matrix’

‘Avatar 2 ‘(James Cameron)

December

Cameron has delayed the release of the sequel for so long Avatar (2009), which is still not sure that it will be ready by the end of 2022. However, if everything goes according to plan, the announced continuation of the love story between him will finally be able to be seen. marine Jake Sully, now turned into na’vi, and Neytiri, after removing the invading humans from Pandora.

Other premieres

– Agents 355 (Simon Kinberg) – January 6

– Morbius (Daniel Espinosa) – January 20

– Moonfall (Roland Emmerich) – February 3

– Death on the Nile (Kenneth Branagh) – February

– Uncharted (Ruben Fleischer) – February

– Sonic 2 (Jeff Fowler) – April 7

– The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (Tom Gormican) – April

– The Northman (Robert Eggers) – April

– John Wick: Chapter 4 (Chad Stahelski) – May

– Elvis (Baz Luhrmann) – June

– Jurassic World: Dominion (Colin Trevorrow) – June

– Minions 2: A Villain Is Born (Kyle Balda, Brad Ableson) – July 1st

– Black adam (Jaume Collet-Serra) – July 2022

– Mission Impossible 7 (Christopher McQuarrie) – September

– Super Mario Bros: The Movie (Aaron Horvath) – December

– Aquaman 2: The lost kingdom (James Wan) – December