Fast and Furious and Scream would be an epic crossover

The actors in the movie Scream want the story to blend in with the popular Fast and Furious series.

In 1996 it was released scream under the expert guidance of Wes craven, was an immediate success and created one of the most charismatic villains in teen horror movies. While the saga Fast and furious It started in 2001 where a policeman infiltrated a criminal gang, but it has evolved and now they have become closer to science fiction where we see increasingly savage and impossible scenes. Both sagas have nothing to do, but it would be interesting to see Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) against Ghostface.

In a recent interview the actor was asked Jack Quaid who plays Richie Kirsch and the actress Melissa barrera who plays Sam Carpenter in the new movie scream, with which franchise they would like the characters of the film to cross paths.

Melissa Barrera replied: Imagine Ghostface vs. Fast and Furious.

Jack Quaid replied: “My God, yes. Too Scream Too Furious. That is very bad. That is a bad title. See Vin Diesel and Ghostface interact. You have my vote. That is incredible”.

There is a little film rights issue. Fast and furious It is one of the star sagas of Universal Pictures, while scream belonging to Paramount Pictures. So the two movie studios should agree on this epic crossover.

Both franchises will release movies.

scream will have a new installment that will hit theaters on January 14 and recover part of the original cast as Neve campbell like Sidney Prescott, Courteney cox as Gale Riley and David arquette like Dewey Riley.

While Fast and furious After raising more than 726 million dollars worldwide with its ninth installment, in 2023 it will release the tenth that is expected to be the grand finale of the main story. Although they intend to extend the saga with spin-offs and series.

Would you like to see this epic crossover? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.