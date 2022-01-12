Fantastic 4 could be Jon Watts’ next movie

The director of Spider-Man: No Way Home will have to park a project for Apple with George Clooney and Brad Pitt if he wants to start production on Fantastic Four

Following the international success of Spider-Man: No Way Home at the box office, the director Jon watts has become one of the busiest filmmakers in Hollywood. Without going any further, on Monday we learned that the filmmaker had committed to the restart of Final destination for New Line Cinema. Last year it also emerged that Watts would lead a project to Manzana made by George Clooney Y Brad Pitt. And also it is already preparing the new 4 fantastic for Marvel studios.

According to a Variety article, it is “quite likely” that the relaunch of Marvel Studios’ Fantastic 4 will be the next film on the director’s agenda (despite serving as producer on the upcoming Final Destination 6), indicating that this Marvel’s First Family film will speed up production sooner rather than later. However, at this time, it has no confirmed release date.

As for the cast, when Kevin Feige was asked what fans could expect, the producer suggested that it would likely be a mix of top Hollywood stars and newcomers. We have already proposed two lists of candidates, in case you are curious.

“I think MCU is a beautiful combination of both (established actors and new faces),” Feige said last year. «I believe that we must not look further than Simu in Shang-Chi, just like Chris Hemsworth, or what Tom Hiddleston, or even Tom holland, an actor who until then did not know many people, or you have to Benedict in Doctor Strange oa Christian bale on Gor in our Thor movie. It’s always a beautiful combination of both, and it’s really about finding the best actor for the job, whether that actor is still known to the world or not. “