‘Famous’, Kanye West’s song with Rihanna in which he attacked Taylor Swift

One of the best-known fights in contemporary pop culture is the one starring Taylor Swift Y Kanye west, two of the most relevant musicians in the music industry, which was immortalized in “Famous”, a song in which he participated Rihanna.

This historical conflict dates back to 2009 when the memorable sabotage speech of Kanye west against Taylor Swift, this during the VMAs ceremony at Radio City Hall in New York. The singer was awarded for her music video for “You Belong With Me.”

Related news

But the emotion of the triumph would not last long, because as soon as she had the award in her hands, the rapper would interrupt her to say: “I’m very happy for you, I’m going to let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of! the history!”. It is said that the artist, who was 19 years old at the time, came down from the stage in tears, a wave of boos and consternation from the public, after the devaluation of her talent in front of the work of “Sasha Fierce”.

‘Famous’, the song that immortalized the Kanye West and Kim Kardashian vs Taylor Swift

Although Kanye westlater admitted to being rude to Taylor SwiftAfter multiple reconciliations, public apologies and igniting the flame of controversy on multiple occasions, a new peak of the situation appeared in 2016, with the launch of “Famous”, a song that he would also join. Rihanna.

Related news

Back then, since 2015, the two were supposed to have extinguished their enmity. In fact, “Ye” and his wife were seen Kim kardashian interact with the country star at the Video Music Awards that year, a ceremony in which she received flowers from the couple. The socialite also attended a Swift concert in London with her sister Kendall and there was even speculation that an artistic collaboration was brewing between American idols.

However, it would all fall apart again when Kanye west He released the first single from ‘Life Of Pablo’, his seventh record production. It was “Famous”, a song that includes vocals from Rihanna and in which the also politician pronounces: “I feel that Taylor and I could still have sex / Why? I made that dog famous, (damn it)”.

As if that weren’t enough, the single was released with a video clip in which the aforementioned appears lying on a bed with various celebrities, completely naked. Hyper-realistic mannequins include Donald Trump, Kim kardashian and of course, Taylor Swift.







Even if Kanye west argued that he had obtained the consent of TayTay and even assured that said part of the song “she thought it was funny and gave it her blessing”, the representatives of the mezzo-soprano assured the opposite and added that West was warned by the fact to bring to light a topic with such misogynistic charge.

RihannaDespite his participation, he never got into the controversy. Conversely, Kim kardashian She was in charge of defending her ex-husband and, from a series of statements, it is worth highlighting the one in which she leaked the supposed recording of a call in which they spoke with Taylor Swift and she herself gave her consent for “Famous” to be edited.

In a tweet the model also wrote the following: “Wait, is it really the national day of the vipers? There are holidays for everything …”. For which, the interpreter of “Shake It Off”, among other pronouncements, responded with the presentation of the era of her album ‘Reputation’, which was introduced by the song “Look What You Made Me Do” and references to snakes. in the concept of the material.

What do you think about the controversy surrounding “Famous“, the song of Kanye west beside Rihanna in which the rapper attacked Taylor Swift ? Leave us your comments and remember to follow us on our social networks for more information on your favorite artists.