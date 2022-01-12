Facts about ‘King Richard’, the favorite film at the Golden Globes | THE UNIVERSAL

Undoubtedly, the new wave of Covid-19 contagion prevented the realization of massive and important events in the world of academia, such as the Golden Globe gala, which this year also did not have a live broadcast after the television broadcasting them, NBC canceled the contract on alleged allegations of lack of diversity among the members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA). It may interest you: Encanto’s triumph at the Golden Globes. Despite all the inconveniences, there was no impediment for their nominees to be highlighted this Sunday and among the list of favorites was the production ‘King Richard’, of the drama and biographical genre created in 2021 that narrates the life of Richard Williams, father and coach of the famous American tennis players Serena Williams and Venus Williams. Here are some facts that you may not have known about this production candidate for best drama film.

one. ‘King Richard’ is a film directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, a Latino of Puerto Rican origin, although of American nationality. The filmmaker became known in 2018 for his film ‘Monsters and Men’, which in Spanish means ‘Monsters and Men’, but this recent 2021 production has catapulted him into the world of cinema after being incorporated as director of Warner Bros since June of last year. two. The world premiere of ‘King Richard’ was on September 2, 2021 at the 48th Telluridem Film Festival, and it was released in theaters on November 19 last year by Warner Bros, which was the same day it aired on the HBO platform Max. Interestingly, the film failed at the box office, but garnered critical acclaim thanks to performances by Will Smith and Aunjanue Ellis. 3. Based on a true story of Richard Williams, a father who propelled the careers of two of the most famous and extraordinary tennis players of all time, Serena and Venus Williams, after using unconventional methods to rise to the top. Both athletes went from the streets of Compton, California, to the world stage as legendary icons, through a plan that the father of these young women had devised before they were born to ensure their future, and yes he did.

Four. Although the production premiered in 2021, it was scheduled to be launched on November 25, 2020, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic it was delayed. 5. So good and impeccable was the performance of Will Smith who played Richard Williams in the film, that he won the award for Best Actor in ‘King Richard’ at the 2022 Golden Globes. This film could win the first Oscar to the American actor considering himself one of the most incredible performances he has ever performed, since previously he has only been nominated in films such as ‘In search of happiness’ and that of the boxer ‘Ali’, but in this 2021 film Smith is one of the favorites.

