Experts: Razer lied and its mask is not N95 certified

Surely you remember that a year ago we told you that Razer, a company known for releasing peripherals for PC and video games, announced a great face mask. This is Zephyr, a great looking product that promised to be perfect for the pandemic for supposedly including N95 certified filters.

Unfortunately, not everything is perfect with this product. In fact, it seems to be inadvisable to use it during the coronavirus pandemic. We say so since everything indicates that it does not protect against the virus that causes COVID-19.

What happens is that, for several days, users of social networks raised their voices to point out that it was little responsible to indicate that Zephyr could protect against the coronavirus. The above since they do not actually have the N95 certification and their filters are only classified as effective against bacteria and not viruses such as SARS-CoV2.

“The first sentence of the advertisement for the Razer Zephyr promises that it will protect you against viruses, when its filters are only rated for bacteria. The second sentence lies again and calls them grade N95 (STP-0059) when they are not, it is a different certification ”, he said. Naomi wu, technology expert. “This is a fraud and a dangerous precedent. We don’t need the market to be flooded with RGB plastic half-hair masks that call themselves N95 ”.

The first sentence of the @Razer Zephyr advertisement is a promise it will protect you against viruses- when its filters are only rated for bacteria.

The second sentence lies again and calls them N95-grade (STP-0059) when they are not- it’s a different test.@FTC @NIOSH pic.twitter.com/bTVLIfbAEM – Naomi Wu 机械 妖姬 (@RealSexyCyborg) January 9, 2022

This is fraud- and a dangerous precedent. We do not need the market flooded with half-ass leaky plastic RGB cosplay masks calling themselves N95.

If @Razer does not get called out by tech media, clones will be on the market in two months and it will be too late to correct. – Naomi Wu 机械 妖姬 (@RealSexyCyborg) January 9, 2022

Razer clarifies that Zephyr lacks N95 certification

Faced with this situation, Razer issued a statement in which it clarified that the filters used in the Razer Zephyr are not a medical device, nor that they are certified as an N95 mask. This is why the company is going to edit all product marketing materials to clarify this.

It should be noted that Razer did not apologize for any misunderstandings caused by its marketing materials.

“Razer would like to clarify that although the filters used in the Razer Zephyr Portable Air Purifier have been tested for 95% Particulate Filtration Efficiency (PFE) and 99% Bacterial Filtration Efficiency (BFE), based on Statements on the website and product documentation, the wearable device itself is not a medical device nor is it certified as an N95 mask.

To avoid any confusion, we are removing all references to ‘N95 grade filter’ from our marketing materials. We will also contact current customers directly to clarify. Customers with further questions regarding the Razer Zephyr Portable Air Purifier should contact our customer service at https://support.razer.com/, “Razer said in the statement.

And you, what do you think about this situation? Do you think Razer should offer an apology? Tell us in the comments.

