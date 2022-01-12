“Eternals” came to Disney + and in IMAX format

“Eternals” It was the third movie of Marvel studios to hit the big screen after “Avengers: Endgame”, in a new era in which the studio of Disney seeks to bring new heroes to the forefront of its cinematic universe after losing their important faces, such as Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans.

By not having them, they are forced to dive among its properties to give new airs to their cinematographic universe, betting on this opportunity to expand their cosmic mythology.

The feature film starring the race of divine beings created by Jack kirby It did not generate a consensus among the MCU followers, unlike the good reception that “Shang-Chi” had, despite offering something different within the formula already installed in the different installments of the study.

To relive this adventure or see it for the first time, “Eternals” is now available from this Wednesday on Disney + and at no extra cost to its subscribers.

Best of all, the Disney platform continues to feature their Marvel Studios premieres on IMAX format, something It is appreciated for enhancing the viewing experience in the comfort of home.

Like “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” and 12 other Marvel Studios titles, “Eternals” is available at Format IMAX Enhanced, giving out an enlarged aspect ratio (1: 90: 1), allowing 26 percent more image to be displayed. That format comes by default, so you don’t have to look for an option to activate it.

The story, which only takes the basis of the comic created by Kirby to trace its own path from the hand of the director Chloé zhao (Nomadland), presents the “Eternal”, almost immortal beings that have existed on our planet for 7,000 years with a mission: protect humans from “Deviants”.

They have always been among us, but they have not intervened in wars or key events in history by being prohibited from interfering in any human conflict, unless it involves their sworn enemies. That has not prevented that, from time to time, they have given a small push to the evolution of civilization.

In the present, in the post-“Avengers: Endgame” era, everyone lives their own life, but the reappearance of the “Deviants” forces the team to reunite to face the threat and face revelations that will change the heroes forever. immortal.

They came to protect us. #Eternals, Exclusive Movie, available now at #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/gjRlHtzeMF – Disney + Latin America (@disneyplusla) January 12, 2022

