ESPN presents the remodeling sketch of the Los Tigres University stadium

ESPN Digital presents the first sketch of the remodeling of the University stadium and where no money from the UANL is contemplated for any of the phases of the project

In the renewal of the contract between Sports Synergy and the UANL, for the rights to continue managing the Tigers, the “remodeling or reconstruction” of the current University Stadium and a sketch of the adjustments to the current feline building was presented.

In the “Seventeenth” clause of the agreement that was signed in December 2020, Sports Synergy pledged to invest up to “$ 10,600,000 (Ten Million Six Hundred Thousand Pesos 00/100 MN) to carry out various engineering, architectural, conceptual and structural studies, in order to analyze the feasibility of a modernization or reconstruction of the University Stadium of Nuevo León ”.

Since the renewal of the loan agreement between Tigres and UANL was signed, the stadium remodeling project was presented. ESPN

At the signing of the agreement, “Annex F” was presented, which includes a sketch, illustrative, of what could be the “remodeling” or “reconstruction” of the stadium of the Tigers and what could you review ESPN Digital.

According to the document, the demolition of the areas around the stadium and the remodeling of the stands are proposed. The “Exostructure” would be modified to reinforce the building with pillars and the building’s capacity would be expanded, with an area that would receive the name “General Alto”.

In case of continuing with the remodeling or reconstruction plan, the construction of “Super Boxes” would be considered and the commercial areas would be in the main lobby.

“Sports Synergy will be in charge, directly or through third parties, with whom it contracts for said purposes, of executing the project until its completion within a reasonable period of time, including its modernization or reconstruction, with its own resources or with those of third-party investors.

In Annex F, conceptual proposal for remodeling the stadium, in the loan renewal contract between Tigres and the UANL, it contains the intervention proposal in the property. ESPN

“The UANL it will not invest its own resources, in any phase of its modernization or reconstruction ”, the agreement clarifies.

Until now, in Nuevo León the construction of a new stadium for the Tigers and little has been mentioned about the option of a remodel of the current one.