Erik Lira explained how his transfer from Pumas to Cruz Azul took place

When barely began to consolidate in Pumas, Erik Lira received the information that it would be negotiated to Blue Cross, although he clarified that it was untimely and hinting that he was not consulted.

While it is pleased and excited to arrive at the cement institution, the midfielder did not stop pointing out the way his departure took place, just when the Auriazules fans began to see him as a new benchmark.

“The board here asked for me and the opportunity was given … They just told me and of course it hurts to say goodbye to Pumas, but in Cruz Azul they can help me fulfill my dream of playing in Europe, “Lira commented to W Sports.

Already with his first 90 minutes played in the cement team, Lira commented that “never hide” who left the college clubAlthough his arrival at La Noria reinforces his desire to forge a great career.

He commented that under the command of Andrés Lillini he learned “a lot”, in addition to highlighting that both Pumas and La Maquina they are large teams difficult to compare.

“They are both great teams, Cruz Azul has just been champion and that excites me and Pumas has a final and a semifinal in two years. I see in Cruz Azul an opportunity to grow “.