emma watson trending

Emma Watson teaches us how to use the balayage bob to show off a more stylized face. Emma Watson is one of the most outstanding actresses in history. It teaches us how to look fashionable with the balayage bob, which is the latest in hair trends.

Hair is one of the most important parts and that is why it deserves care, a lot of attention. Also, celebrities spend time and effort caring for it. They know what it’s worth.

Emma Watson this time gives us one fashion lesson who has already stolen thousands of hearts, because the star of ‘Harry Potter’ He has stood out for his good taste in dressing, in addition to his elegant style. This time, she modeled a balayage Bob haircut making it clear that this mane will be one of the most popular during the present and the coming months.

Do you want a makeover? kick off 2022 with a balayage bob. Here we show you which haircut does look good, well Emma one of our beauty gurus has already bet on him.

With this hair you will look very trendy, as well as sophisticated. We love how flattering it is! Emma Watson and other celebrities have opted for this cut. The balayage bob is here to stay.

Emma Watson wears the Bob balayage haircut

The protagonist of ‘Beauty and the Beast’ was captured with a hair slightly above her shoulders, curled and with a blonde gradient (from medium to ends) fused in caramel tones, in addition to ash. Look that gives luminosity to your skin and movement in your hair.

Of course, Emma Watson complemented her beauty look with earth-toned shadows, well-defined brows and lipstick intense red that highlighted its beauty even more.

What is Bob balayage haircut?

As the name implies, the balayage bob is the fusion of two of the trends in hair: the bob + balayage.

This fusion mixes the best of the famous mini hair, in addition to the French technique highlights from medium to ends.

Street style has become popular and dominated since early 2021.

Fashion experts recommend it because in addition to how versatile it is, we can carry it all. It is perfect on any type of hair or face. Tell us, if you also like this haircut … it sure looks as good as Watson.

You can read more: Silk hands: 3 scrubs for dry skin